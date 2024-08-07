Aircraft Galley Carts Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Aircraft Galley Carts Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aircraft galley carts market has seen robust growth recently, expanding from $3.79 billion in 2023 to $4.09 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. It will grow to $5.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth can be attributed to increased air travel, a focus on passenger experience, regulatory compliance, globalization of airline services, and a demand for operational efficiency.

Growing Aircraft Deliveries Propel Market Growth

The growing number of aircraft deliveries is a key driver of the aircraft galley carts market. Aircraft delivery, the final stage of the manufacturing process, involves handing over the completed aircraft to the customer. As airlines take possession of new planes, they require the necessary food and beverage service equipment, including galley carts. According to The Boeing Company, around 42,595 new commercial aircraft valued at $8 trillion are expected to be delivered globally by 2042, which will drive the demand for aircraft galley carts.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the aircraft galley carts market include Safran Cabin, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Zodiac Aerospace, Jamco Corporation, AIM Altitude, Geven S.p.A., MySky SkyCart, and more. These companies are focusing on technological advancements to maintain their market position. For instance, Diehl Aviation introduced eSmartGalley in June 2022, which revolutionizes the aircraft cabin experience with advanced technologies and cabin communication architectures. This innovation includes digital inventory management, RFID-trolley detection, and IoT-based technology for real-time monitoring and predictive health management.

Trends in the Aircraft Galley Carts Market

Key trends in the forecast period include the integration of energy-efficient technologies, compliance with aviation regulations, remote monitoring and maintenance, enhanced connectivity and entertainment, and the adoption of touchless technologies. The market's growth to $5.34 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.9% will also be driven by the rising trend of premium cabin offerings, emphasis on sustainable practices, integration of advanced catering technologies, and increased focus on hygiene and safety.

Segments:

• By Type: Meal or Bar Trolley, Waste Trolley, Folding Trolley, Other Types

• By Size: Full Size, Half Size

• By Application: Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft

Geographical Insights: North America's Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the aircraft galley carts market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing air travel and expanding airline services in the region.

Aircraft Galley Carts Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Aircraft Galley Carts Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aircraft galley carts market size, aircraft galley carts market drivers and trends, aircraft galley carts market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The aircraft galley carts market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

