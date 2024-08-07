Biosimilar Hormones Global Market Report 2024 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Biosimilar Hormones Global Market 2024 To Reach $11.77 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 24.0%

The biosimilar hormones market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biosimilar hormones market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.9 billion in 2023 to $4.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing aging population, growing awareness of biosimilar hormones, and expanded access to healthcare.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The biosimilar hormones market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding hormone targets, growing patient acceptance, advances in manufacturing, government support, growing clinical trial data, and expanded access to healthcare.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Biosimilar Hormones Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3432&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Biosimilar Hormones Market

The increased prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the biosimilar hormones market. Diabetes is a persistent health condition that impacts the body's ability to convert food into energy. Biosimilar hormones, including insulin, offer safe and efficient alternatives for managing diabetes, potentially resulting in reduced expenses and improved accessibility for patients. Biosimilar growth hormone can help in the treatment of diabetes by improving blood sugar control in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-hormone-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the biosimilar hormones market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Gedeon Richter Plc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Biocon Limited, Mylan, Sanofi, Sandoz (Novartis).

Major companies operating in the biosimilar hormones market are innovating new products, such as Sogroya (somapacitan-beco) injection, to increase their profitability in the market. Sogroya (somapacitan-beco) is a prescribed analog of human growth hormone (GH) utilized to treat individuals diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency (GHD).

Segments:

1) By Type: Teriparatide Biosimilars, Follitropin Alfa Biosimilars, Insulin Biosimilars, Somatropin Biosimilars, Other Types

2) By Application: Research & Biotechnology, Diagnostics, Biocatalysts, Therapeutics, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital And Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy/ePharmacy, Specialty Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the biosimilar hormones market in 2023. The regions covered in the biosimilar hormones market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Biosimilar Hormones Market Definition

Biosimilar hormones refer to the hormones included in the product that are chemically identical to those produced by your body. The hormones in bioidentical drugs may be identical to those used in conventional hormone therapy. They are used to treat people whose hormone levels are low or out of whack.

Biosimilar Hormones Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Biosimilar Hormones Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biosimilar hormones market size, biosimilar hormones market drivers and trends, biosimilar hormones market major players, biosimilar hormones competitors' revenues, biosimilar hormones market positioning, and biosimilar hormones market growth across geographies. The biosimilar hormones market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hormonal-contraceptives-market

Branded Generics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/branded-generics-global-market-report

Anti-Thyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-thyroid-drugs-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

