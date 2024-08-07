Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The apheresis consumables and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.96 billion in 2023 to $3.34 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising patient awareness of apheresis procedures, growing demand for blood components, aging population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The apheresis consumables and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding use in cell therapy, emerging infectious diseases, personalized medicine, healthcare infrastructure development, increasing blood donations, rise in organ transplantation.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2476&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market

The cases of blood disorders are on the rise globally, creating a need for blood transfusions. Apheresis Equipment helps to transfuse blood for blood disorders like sickle cell anemia, leukemia, and cancer. According to a report published by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 60,300 people in the USA are expected to be diagnosed with leukemia, and one person is diagnosed with blood cancer every 3 minutes requiring an immediate blood transfusion.

Order Your Report Now For Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/apheresis-consumables-and-equipment-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the apheresis consumables and equipment market include Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Haemonetics Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo BCT.

Major companies operating in apheresis consumables and equipment are launching new versions such as the amicus extracorporeal photopheresis single-needle option to provide versatile therapy. The Amicus Extracorporeal Photopheresis single-needle option is an updated feature of the Amicus Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP) System that allows for the collection and return of blood components through a single venous access point during the photopheresis procedure.

Segments:

1) By Product: Disposables, Devices

2) By Technology: Centrifugation, Membrane Filtration

3) By Procedure: Photopheresis, Plasmapheresis, LDL Apheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis, Erythrocytapheresis, Other Procedures

4) By Application: Renal Disease, Neurology, Hematology, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the apheresis consumables and equipment market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the global apheresis consumables and equipment market share. The regions covered in the apheresis consumables and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market Definition

Apheresis consumables and equipment are devices through which the blood drawn from a donor is separated into its components through plasma exchange, stem cell harvest, photopheresis, and low-density lipid removal techniques. Further, the required components like plasma or platelets are retained and the remaining is passed to the circulation.

Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on apheresis consumables and equipment market size, apheresis consumables and equipment market drivers and trends, apheresis consumables and equipment market major players, apheresis consumables and equipment competitors' revenues, apheresis consumables and equipment market positioning, and apheresis consumables and equipment market growth across geographies. The apheresis consumables and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Plasma Fractionation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plasma-fractionation-global-market-report

Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plasmas-therapy-global-market-report

Cold Plasma Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cold-plasma-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Elevate Your Lifestyle: Luxury Furniture Market Insights, Growth Drivers and Sustainable Elegance!