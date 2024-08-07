Global Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The minimal invasive surgery devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $36.6 billion in 2023 to $40.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of obesity, growing demand for natural orifice transluminal endoscopic surgery.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The minimal invasive surgery devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $59.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global expansion of healthcare, growing trend of patient-centric care, patient demand for less invasive procedures, surgeon training and experience.

Growth Driver Of The Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Market

The increasing demand for robotic surgical procedures is expected to drive the minimally invasive surgery market going forward. Robotic surgical procedures are a type of minimally invasive surgery that allows doctors to perform complex procedures with more precision, flexibility, and control than is possible with conventional techniques. Robotic surgical procedures are increasingly utilized in minimally invasive surgery across various medical specialties such as urological surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, head and neck surgery, and various other types of surgeries.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the minimal invasive surgery devices market include Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers, Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker Corporation.

Major companies operating in the minimally invasive surgery market are focused on developing innovative products such as microrobotic tool to strengthen their position and gain a competitive advantage. The microrobotic tool is a robotic hand that acts as a surgeon’s hand while performing surgeries.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Handheld Instruments, Inflation Devices, Cutter Instruments, Guiding Devices, Electrosurgical Devices, Auxiliary Devices, Monitoring and Visualization Devices

2) By Application: Laparoscopy, Cardiovascular, Cosmetic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Obstetrics And Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Neurosurgery, Urology, Other Applications

3) By End Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS), Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the minimally invasive surgery devices market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the global minimally invasive surgery devices market analysis. The regions covered in the minimal invasive surgery devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Market Definition

Minimally invasive surgery devices are surgical tools that require fewer incisions of a smaller size or have a quicker healing process. A minimally invasive medical device is implanted inside the patient during surgery.

Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on minimal invasive surgery devices market size, minimal invasive surgery devices market drivers and trends, minimal invasive surgery devices market major players, minimal invasive surgery devices competitors' revenues, minimal invasive surgery devices market positioning, and minimal invasive surgery devices market growth across geographies. The minimal invasive surgery devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

