Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The critical illness insurance market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $249.05 billion in 2023 to $286.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to healthcare costs, medical advances, awareness and education, lifestyle factors, employer benefits.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The critical illness insurance market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $451.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to aging population, disease prevalence, high healthcare costs, personal financial planning, technological advances.

Growth Driver Of The Critical Illness Insurance Market

The rising healthcare expenditure is anticipated to drive the expansion of the critical illness insurance market in the future. Healthcare expenditure refers to spending on healthcare costs and represents the total amount of money spent on healthcare-related goods and services within a given healthcare system or economy. Healthcare expenditure plays a crucial role in supporting the development, accessibility, and critical illness insurance.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the critical illness insurance market include China Life Insurance Company Limited, Allianz SE, Ping An Insurance Company of China Ltd., Aviva PLC, Legal and General Group PLC.

Major companies operating in the critical illness insurance market are developing innovative products such as new insurance policies to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. Critical illness insurance, also known as critical illness cover or a dread disease policy, is an insurance product that provides financial protection to individuals following the diagnosis or treatment of an illness deemed critical.

Segments:

1) By Type: Individual Insurance, Family Insurance

2) By Premium Mode: Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly

3) By Application: Cancer, Heart Attack, Stroke, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the critical illness insurance market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the critical illness insurance market report. The regions covered in the critical illness insurance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Critical Illness Insurance Market Definition

A critical illness policy is a sort of health insurance that pays for your medical costs if severe illnesses such as cancer, organ transplant, heart attack, stroke, renal failure, and paralysis, among others listed in the policy, are discovered. It functions as an addition to the standard health insurance policy.

