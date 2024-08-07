Whole Exome Sequencing Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Whole Exome Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The whole exome sequencing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.34 billion in 2023 to $2.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to genomic research advancements, precision medicine trends, rare disease diagnosis, pharmaceutical and biotech applications, declining sequencing costs.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The whole exome sequencing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding applications in oncology, integration in clinical diagnostics, rise in genetic testing demand, population genomics initiatives, emergence of gene therapies.

Growth Driver Of The Whole Exome Sequencing Market

Rising demand for personalized medicine is expected to propel the growth of the whole exome sequencing market going forward. Personalized medicine tailors medical treatment to an individual's unique genetic makeup, offering more effective and precise healthcare interventions. Personalized medicine utilizes whole exome sequencing to tailor treatments based on an individual's genetic makeup, enabling precise and targeted therapies.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the whole exome sequencing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Eurofins Genomics, Azenta US Inc., CD Genomics, Psomagen Inc., Agilent Technologies.

Major companies operating in the whole exome sequencing markets are focused on developing advanced whole exome sequencing solutions to improve diagnosis in complex and unsolved patient cases. Advanced whole exome sequencing solutions involve comprehensive analysis of the protein-coding regions of the genome, providing detailed insights into genetic variations linked to diseases, traits, and individual characteristics, aiding in precise diagnostics and personalized medicine approaches.

Segments:

1) By Product: Systems, Kits, Services

2) By Technology: Sequencing By Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Diagnostics, Drug Discovery And Development, Personalized Medicine, Agriculture And Animal Research

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Clinical Laboratories, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the whole exome sequencing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global whole exome sequencing market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the whole exome sequencing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Whole Exome Sequencing Market Definition

Whole exome sequencing refers to a genomic sequencing technique in which all of the protein-coding regions in a genome are sequenced. It is used in the laboratory to identify the mutations that may be responsible for a specific disease.

Whole Exome Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Whole Exome Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on whole exome sequencing market size, whole exome sequencing market drivers and trends, whole exome sequencing market major players, whole exome sequencing competitors' revenues, whole exome sequencing market positioning, and whole exome sequencing market growth across geographies. The whole exome sequencing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

