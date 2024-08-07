Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,756 in the last 365 days.

Beam Global to Release Q2 2024 Operating Results, Conference Call Scheduled for August 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), (the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced that it will report its Q2 2024 operating results on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Conference call details:

Date: August 13, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific
Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-844-739-3880
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-5716

Pre-register for the call through this link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10191786/fd47bfaf60

All callers should pre-register for the call through the link above. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Beam Global call.

A webcast archive is available at the above URL for one year following the call.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Investor Relations:
Core IR
+1 516-222-2560
IR@BeamForAll.com

Media Contact:
Skyya PR
+1 651-335-0585
Press@BeamForAll.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Beam Global to Release Q2 2024 Operating Results, Conference Call Scheduled for August 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more