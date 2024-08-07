COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 drug associated APIs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.37 billion in 2023 to $6.75 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of COVID-19, increasing awareness of COVID-19 treatment options, expanding access to COVID-19 drugs, growing demand for COVID-19 drugs for prophylaxis, government initiatives, and supply chain resilience.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The COVID-19 drug associated APIs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the development of new COVID-19 drug modalities, increasing clinical trials for COVID-19 drugs, rising demand for COVID-19 vaccines, emerging variants, vaccination campaigns, and pandemic preparedness.

Growth Driver Of The COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market

Government initiatives for research and development in healthcare are expected to propel the growth of the COVID-19 drug-associated API market going forward. Government initiatives refer to specific actions, programs, policies, or projects undertaken by government authorities at various levels (local, regional, national, or international) to address specific issues, achieve certain goals, or create positive changes in society. Government initiatives play a pivotal role in creating an enabling environment for the development, production, and distribution of COVID-19 drug-associated APIs.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the COVID-19 drug associated APIs market include Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Lianyungang Guike Pharmaceutical CO. LTD., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Wockhardt Ltd., Sandoz Srl.

Key players operating in the pharmaceutical industry that manufacture COVID-19 drug-associated APIs are focusing on strategies such as plant capacity or production capacity expansion to meet the increasing demand due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the globe.

Segments:

1) By Drug Class: Antimalarials, Bronchodilators, Antibiotics, Antivirals, Other Drug Classes

2) By Synthesis Type: Synthetic, Biotech

3) By Business Mode: Captive API, Merchant API

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the COVID-19 drug-associated APIs market in 2023. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global COVID-19 drug associated APIs market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the COVID-19 drug associated APIs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market Definition

COVID-19 drug-associated APIs refer to the active pharmaceutical components that are employed in the production of COVID-19 medications. Chemicals called active pharmaceutical components serve as the foundation for pharmaceutical drugs and medicines and are responsible for pharmacological activity in the human body.

COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on COVID-19 drug associated APIs market size, COVID-19 drug associated APIs market drivers and trends, COVID-19 drug associated APIs market major players, COVID-19 drug associated APIs competitors' revenues, COVID-19 drug associated APIs market positioning, and COVID-19 drug associated APIs market growth across geographies. The COVID-19 drug associated APIs market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

