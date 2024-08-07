Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,759 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Michael Dotel

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) today released its report on the death of Michael Dotel, who died on December 23, 2023 after an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in the Bronx. Following a thorough investigation, which included interviews with the involved officers and civilian witnesses, review of body-worn camera footage, and comprehensive legal analysis, OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer’s actions against Mr. Dotel were justified under New York law.

On the morning of December 23, NYPD officers responded to a 911 call reporting a violent, emotionally disturbed person at a residence in the Bronx. Upon arrival at the apartment, the officers found Mr. Dotel, stating that he was armed with a knife, holding a woman in a chokehold. Officers directed Mr. Dotel to drop the knife, but he did not comply. The woman being held by Mr. Dotel began to lose consciousness, prompting an officer to fire his service weapon at Mr. Dotel. Mr. Dotel was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Under New York’s justification law, a police officer may use deadly physical force to defend against the use of deadly physical force by another person. When the defense of justification is raised at trial, the prosecution must disprove justification beyond a reasonable doubt. In this case, when officers arrived on the scene, Mr. Dotel was holding a woman in a chokehold and the woman appeared to lose consciousness.

Under these circumstances, based on the law and the evidence, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer’s use of deadly force was justified, and as a result, OSI determined that criminal charges could not be pursued in this matter.

You just read:

Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Michael Dotel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more