TRAFFIC DELAY on WV 7 Veterans Memorial Highway to Begin Wednesday, August 7, 2024

There will be a traffic delay on WV 7, Veterans Memorial Highway, from the intersection of Walmart Drive, in Kingwood, to just past the intersection of Seemont Drive, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2024, through Wednesday, August 21, 2024, for milling, paving, and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays.Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​