2024 Summer Field HIREP Research Program, Blending Academic Excellence and Cultural Immersion

2024 Summer Field HIREP Research Program

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 18, 2024, HIREP officially launched its 2024 Summer Field Research Program at Xiamen University Malaysia. The program aims to broaden students' international perspectives and enhance their global competitiveness.

1. Engaging Renowned Global Scholars, Stimulating Academic Discourse

In the pursuit of knowledge, one often encounters challenges and complexities. However, the guidance of eminent mentors serves as a beacon, helping students regain their bearings and providing insights on academic inquiries and life experiences. Our professors in this program are from globally renowned QS Top 25 universities and top 10 subject-specific programs, committed to offering students the most rigorous and high-quality research projects.

Professor Neal Bangerter from Imperial College London explored the intersection of electrical engineering and medical rehabilitation through “Research on Electronic Therapy Based on Biological Signal Processing”. He focused on how biosignal processing technology can enable paralyzed patients to participate in gaming and other activities. After class, Professor Bangerter engaged in thorough discussions with students, helping them identify root causes and guiding them through step-by-step improvements.

Professor Ryan Yuhao Fang from the University of Chicago conducted a comprehensive analysis of consumers' choices and decision-making mechanisms in the market through “Research on Consumer Choices and Decisions in the Market”. As a top economics program, the professor helped students gain a deeper understanding of the complexity of consumer choice and decision-making processes, and their impact on daily life and economic outcomes.

In this on-site program, the professors provided students with the most rigorous and professional academic lectures, guiding them to explore the most cutting-edge and innovative scientific research.

2. Tracing Southeast Asian Culture, Experiencing Local Customs and Scenery

Cross-national research programs require exploring and experiencing local culture, which cannot be fully perceived solely in the classroom. This field research program hasd opened up two routes for students and professors to immerse themselves in Malaysian culture and natural landscapes.

Kuala Lumpur Route: From Pink Mosque, Perdana Putra, Merdeka Square, Central Market, National Museum to Petronas Twin Towers, you can appreciate unique architectural styles, exquisite exhibits, savor Southeast Asian cuisine, and feel the historical changes and cultural customs of Malaysia.

Malacca Route: From Bukit China, Malacca Strait, Dutch Red House, Melaka River Cruise toJonker Walk Melaka, you can visit remnants left by the great Chinese navigator Zheng He's voyages, and arrive at one of the earliest Chinese settlements in Malaysia, traceing the overseas legacy of Chinese culture.

The cultural insights gained through these field trips not only enhanced students' knowledge and capabilities, but also cultivated their cross-cultural understanding and aesthetic appreciation. By venturing beyond national borders and facing the world, this learning experience empowered students with knowledge, broadened their horizons, and comprehensively improved their overall qualities and cognition, shaping their own brilliant future.