8/63/24 – CORALS REATTACHED AT KAWALO BASIN AFTER SUSPECTED ANCHOR DAMAGE

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 6, 2024

CORALS REATTACHED AT KAWALO BASIN AFTER SUSPECTED ANCHOR DAMAGE

Click on photo to view video

(HONOLULU) – Approximately 200 corals have been reattached to a possibly anchor-damaged area of Kewalo Basin seafloor, by DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) biologists and staff, alongside members of Kuleana Coral Restoration, community-based nonprofit, over the past three weeks.

Kuleana Coral Restoration volunteered its services for reef repair using a special activity permit NOAA obtained from DAR for emergency responses, under which vetted coral restoration practitioners are covered. NOAA provided additional technical support for the project.

On July 5, five DAR divers first investigated the damage and righted 74 large coral colonies for immediate restoration efforts. The following week, what are known as “corals of opportunity” (broken pieces) were collected and moved to temporary storage sites close to the impact area for future preparation and transplanting.

Anita Tsang, a DAR Aquatic Biologist said, “Fortunately, those corals of opportunity were relocated before a considerable swell event during the weekend of July 13 to prevent further damage to the reef. Loose corals, especially larger colonies, can cause significant damage during wave or high energy events by being picked up and knocked into or scraped against other corals, possibly causing more breakage across the reef.”

A week after the swell event, divers went back and inspected the corals of opportunity at storage sites and found they had fared well and were still within their temporary holding areas.

These corals were lifted onto a boat where they were fitted with stainless steel pins and hybrid epoxy adhesive. Restoration sites for reattachment were selected near the impact site based on similar and suitable habitat types and following technical advice from DAR and NOAA.

Divers were able to reattach approximately 200 corals ranging in size from 4 inches to two-feet. Most of the species were lobal corals (Porites lobata). There were fewer than a dozen corals that were too large to reattach.

Kimberly Fuller, DAR O‘ahu District Biologist added, “These large corals were moved and placed in upright positions and are likely heavy enough to withstand regular wave action at a depth of 50 feet at the site. They stayed upright during the south shore swell event. DAR divers will check on these colonies later this year and will determine if further action is needed.”

Kuleana Coral Restoration is also conducting follow-up surveys and will submit updates to DAR and NOAA to assess the restoration’s long-term success.

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD videos – Diver Glues Coral to Reef

https://vimeo.com/995545007?share=copy

Kuleana Performing Orthoimagery Survey

https://vimeo.com/995557927?share=copy

Photographs –

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/nao3dd2r9i8st27ksxsdu/AHDUUzwoMwjUI-zpeLi29SQ?rlkey=jsq8y1ohijd4zuzuwy9xik8tu&st=kkxwsrnq&dl=0

