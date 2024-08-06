Losses of Public Money for 2024-25 First Quarter

CANADA, August 6 - Released on August 6, 2024

The report on losses of public money within Saskatchewan health organizations has been tabled with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The Ministry of Health reports losses by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Athabasca Health Authority (AHA), Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA), Health Shared Services Saskatchewan (3sHealth), Health Quality Council (HQC) and Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations (SAHO) in keeping with similar reporting of losses within ministries and Crown agencies.

No confirmed reportable losses were reported by the SHA, AHA, SCA, 3sHealth, HQC and SAHO to the Ministry of Health in the first quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year (from April 1 to June 30, 2024).

See the attached report, or visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/government-structure/ministries/health/other-reports/public-losses.

-30-

For more information, contact: