New Provincial Measures to Limit Cell Phones in Saskatchewan's K-12 Classrooms

Starting in the 2024-25 school year, cell phones will not be permitted during class time across K-12 schools in Saskatchewan.

“Technology has its place, but too often, cell phones are taking students’ attention away from what they should be learning,” Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “This new policy will allow students to be more engaged with their teachers and focused on learning the skills and knowledge they need to reach their potential.”

These new measures will apply to all Kindergarten to Grade 12 schools in the province. In Grades 9 to 12, teachers will be able to seek an exemption from administration to allow cell phone use by students during class when needed for a specific instructional purpose.

“Limitations of cell phones in our schools will reduce the amount of distractions in our classrooms which will allow our staff to focus on educating our students,” Prairie Spirit Board of Education Chair Bernie Howe said. “It is important to take steps like these that work to improve our students’ mental wellbeing and academic success.”

School division procedures will include exemptions for students that require ongoing use of mobile devices as accommodations for medical or specific learning needs.

The safety of students and staff continue to be an important priority. Each school division has procedures and the responsibility to communicate with students and parents in any case of emergency.

With this announcement, Saskatchewan joins several other provinces which have initiatives to limit or restrict the use of internet-connected devices in schools for implementation in fall 2024.

