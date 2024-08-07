New Company WaterConnect to Develop Climate-Resilient Water and Sanitation Infrastructure

An initiative of global nonprofit Water.org, WaterConnect addresses the lack of investment-ready water and sanitation infrastructure projects in emerging markets

Kansas City, MO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterConnect, a new initiative of global nonprofit Water.org, announces its public launch today. WaterConnect aims to bridge the critical investment gap in water and sanitation infrastructure within emerging markets. The new venture is dedicated to developing investment-ready projects that address the pressing need for water and sanitation solutions in locations vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

“WaterConnect represents the latest solution of Water.org in the mission to provide safe water and sanitation for all,” said John Moyer, President of WaterConnect. “Investment in water and sanitation infrastructure must increase, and WaterConnect will face this challenge head on by developing new infrastructure projects. This initiative reflects our innovative approach to reach more people with access to safe water and sanitation by catalyzing investment in the sector. And by designing the infrastructure projects for climate resilience, we can ensure lasting impacts in the face of climate change.”

Bridging the infrastructure investment gap in emerging markets

Capital remains the greatest barrier to solving the global water crisis. Investors are hesitant to invest in early-stage water and sanitation infrastructure projects due to the risks and complexities of project development, which leads to a shortage of investment-ready assets.

WaterConnect seeks to address this gap by sharing project development costs and risks with partners to develop a bankable pipeline of well-prepared climate-resilient water and sanitation infrastructure projects. The focus will be on projects that increase access to water and sanitation services, improve freshwater quality, or address water scarcity, all of which enhance resilience to climate change.

WaterConnect will partner with the private sector including infrastructure developers, utilities, engineering firms, and equipment suppliers operating in low- and middle-income countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Priority markets include Brazil, India, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, and South Africa among others. WaterConnect will work across the water value chain from bulk water, to distribution, to wastewater treatment and reuse. Projects will serve municipal or commercial water and sanitation needs, with a focus on sustainable water resource management and communities vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

A unified vision for solving the global water crisis: Water.org, WaterEquity, WaterConnect

Water.org created asset manager WaterEquity, and now project developer WaterConnect to achieve a unified vision of safe water and sanitation for all. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, these organizations offer a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to help solve the global water crisis.

WaterConnect's model of partnering with the private sector mirrors Water.org's highly successful approach of working with private financial institutions to catalyze their water and sanitation lending. WaterConnect’s private sector focus also complements the efforts of other organizations to promote investable opportunities via the public sector, ensuring that each piece of the water financing puzzle receives due attention.

“We are excited to announce the launch of WaterConnect, a critical initiative in our ongoing vision to provide safe water and sanitation to everyone, everywhere,” said Gary White, Co-founder and CEO of Water.org, WaterEquity, and WaterConnect. “Water.org’s commitment to impact and our drive to deliver powerful financial solutions to solve the global water crisis has been instrumental in the creation of WaterConnect. This launch marks a significant step in our mission to bridge the financing gap in the water sector and redefine how we solve one of the world’s most critical challenges.”

About WaterConnect:

WaterConnect is a project development company dedicated to creating opportunities for construction-stage investment in climate-resilient water and sanitation infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries. WaterConnect brings early-stage financing and technical expertise to complement local partners, develop new infrastructure, and deploy technology that will impact water access, quality, and scarcity, and in turn build climate resilience for people, cities, and watersheds.

Founded by global nonprofit, Water.org, WaterConnect is built on decades of experience investing in water and sanitation.

For more information, visit https://waterconnectglobal.com/

Christine D'sa, Director of Market Intelligence and Communications WaterConnect chdsa@waterconnectglobal.com