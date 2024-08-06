Crossville Woman Charged in Drug Overdose Death

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the second degree murder charge of a Crossville woman.

On September 14, 2021, officers with the Crossville Police Department responded to a 911 call at a home on Willow Street in Crossville. Samuel Mashburn (DOB 08/18/1986) was found deceased in the driveway. An autopsy determined Mashburn died from acute combined multiple drug intoxication. During the course of the investigation, assisted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, Crossville PD, and the office of the 13th Judicial District Attorney General, agents developed information that identified Jerica Hayes, a friend of the victim, as the individual who supplied the fentanyl to him.

On August 5th, the Cumberland County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jerica Marie Hayes (DOB 08/21/1988) with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Delivery of Fentanyl. Hayes was served at the Cumberland County Jail, where she is currently housed, and her bond was set at $1,000,000.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.