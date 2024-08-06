Iowa Department of Education awards emergency assistance grants to disaster-impacted school districts to assist students experiencing homelessness

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Education today announced five Iowa school districts located in disaster-impacted communities will receive a total of nearly $300,000 in emergency grant funds to support students experiencing homelessness as a result of this summer’s weather-related disasters.

As they prepare to start the new school year, the following school districts will receive an Emergency Grants to Serve Students Experiencing Homelessness award to remove barriers faced by students in fully participating in their education programs:

Nodaway Valley Community School District, serving Greenfield, Iowa

River Valley Community School District, serving Correctionville, Iowa

Rock Valley Community School District, serving Rock Valley, Iowa

Spencer Community School District, serving Spencer, Iowa

Tri-Center Community School District, serving Minden, Iowa

“As part of Governor Reynolds’ comprehensive disaster recovery support for impacted communities, these grants will help Iowa school districts continue to meet the needs of students and families who are displaced or experiencing homelessness,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “With the new school year quickly approaching, the Department will continue to support local education leaders in disaster-impacted communities as they reinforce student success and safely welcome students, families, and teachers back to school this fall.”

Emergency Grants to Serve Students Experiencing Homelessness grantees are located in counties that were included in disaster emergency proclamations issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds between April 26, 2024, and June 28, 2024. In addition, 25 percent or more of the school community must be impacted by the weather-related disaster outlined in one of the proclamations, and 10 percent or more of the school community must be displaced or facing homelessness due to the weather-related disasters.

Districts could apply for up to $80,000 in funding to provide wrap-around services and supports for students who are displaced or facing homelessness as a result of the natural disaster so they can attend school and fully participate in school activities. Allowable use of funds may include, but are not limited to:

Short-term emergency housing, including motel/hotel stays.

School supplies, including school uniform fees, book/registration fees, activity registration fees and any supplies designated for school or extracurricular activities.

Groceries and wellness items, including clean clothing, personal hygiene items and household cleaning supplies.

Transportation assistance, including gas cards for the purchase of fuel.

The adaptation of space and purchase of supplies for any non-school facilities, including shelving for the creation of a food pantry/clothing closet, refrigeration units for a food pantry, washer and dryer units and cots for emergency shelters.

Costs for medical, dental, mental and other health services.

Costs associated with tracking, obtaining and transferring records necessary to enroll in school, including birth certificates, immunization or other required health records, academic records, guardianship records and evaluations for special programs or services.

Resources and activities to support the involvement of parents and guardians in the education of their children.

Costs associated with the coordination of schools and agencies in providing services to students facing homelessness.

Funds for the Emergency Grants to Serve Students Experiencing Homelessness program are provided through the Iowa Department of Education’s portion of state set-aside funds through the American Rescue Plan - Homeless Children and Youth (ARP-HCY) to support the specific needs of children and youth facing homelessness in attending school and fully participating in school activities. All applications to the program were fully funded by these grants.

More information can be found on the Emergency Grants to Serve Students Experiencing Homelessness webpage. Iowans can also visit the state’s disaster recovery website at https://www.iowa.gov/iowa-disaster-recovery for information on other state and federal disaster assistance, volunteering or donating to disaster-impacted communities in Iowa.