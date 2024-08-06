Submit Release
Mueller Water Products to Participate in the Raymond James Industrial and Energy Showcase

ATLANTA, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) today announced that its management team will participate in the Raymond James Industrial and Energy Showcase (virtual) on August 8, 2024, with management hosting investor meetings. The presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software technology that provides critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other.

Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid
770-206-4116
wkincaid@muellerwp.com

Media Contact: Jenny Barabas
470-806-5771
jbarabas@muellerwp.com


