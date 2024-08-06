Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,781 in the last 365 days.

PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NAV Per Share Grew 14% In Last 12 Months (taking into account the distribution of the Special Dividend)
Expanded Credit Facility To $87.5 Million

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX, PFXNZ) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter of 2024.

Highlights

  • Third quarter total investment income of $6.2 million; net investment income of $2.0 million
  • Net asset value (NAV) of $154.2 million, or $76.35 per share as of June 30, 2024, taking into account the distribution of the special dividend
  • Weighted average yield is 13.8% on debt and other income producing investments
  • On August 5, 2024, the Credit Facility was amended to increase the principal amount available to $87.5 million
  • On May 9, 2024 the Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $1.31 per share which was paid on June 10, 2024 to stockholders of record as of May 27, 2024

David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

“We had a strong quarter with increased investment activity, continued strong credit fundamentals, and a robust weighted average yield for income producing investments. Our flexible capital solutions continue to provide opportunities for our portfolio companies while we diligently seek to grow our investment portfolio. This approach allows for a unique portfolio of investments which we believe is well-positioned to grow our NAV per share.”

Selected Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024:

Total investment income was $6.2 million which was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income.

Total expenses were $4.2 million and total net investment income was $2.0 million.

The Company recorded total realized and unrealized gains of $0.5 million due to the sale of Kemmerer Holdings, LLC.

Portfolio and Investment Activities for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024:

The fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $233.7 million and consisted of 43 portfolio companies.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At June 30, 2024, the Company had $8.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, $59.1 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and $27.6 million outstanding under the Credit Facility.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

 SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to deliver value to shareholders, make additional acquisitions that provide additional growth opportunities, increase investment activity, grow the Company, increase net investment income, reduce operating expenses, implement its investment objective, source and capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value (NAV) and NAV per share and perform well in the prevailing market environment, the ability of our portfolio companies to perform well and generate income and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective. 

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.

   
PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities 		 
   
    June 30,
2024
(Unaudited) 		    September 30,
2023 		 
Assets:            
Investments at fair value            
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $152,515,155 and $134,339,121 respectively)   $ 148,691,260     $ 125,531,031  
Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $20,564,242 and $48,233,910, respectively)     14,407,827       37,289,617  
Controlled investments (amortized cost of $98,034,975 and $82,437,692, respectively)     70,582,278       63,640,043  
Total Investments at fair value     233,681,365       226,460,691  
Cash and cash equivalents     8,866,519       5,988,223  
Receivables:                
Interest receivable     1,715,284       971,115  
Dividends receivable     215,705       161,479  
Other receivable     205,984       31,425  
Deferred financing costs     649,042       699,124  
Due from Affiliate     451,178       409,214  
Other assets     410,565       833,000  
Prepaid share repurchase     101,115       199,019  
Receivable for investments sold     -       3,940,175  
Total Assets   $ 246,296,757     $ 239,693,465  
                 
Liabilities:                
Credit facility and notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $1,439,916 and $1,688,835, respectively)   $ 85,294,535     $ 84,253,106  
Payable for investments purchased     1,834,831       4,123,059  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     3,789,402       3,066,984  
Interest and fees payable     520,057       690,398  
Other liabilities     327,045       432,698  
Administrator expenses payable (see Note 6)     143,936       -  
Due to Affiliate     183,548       -  
Deferred revenue     -       421,685  
Total Liabilities     92,093,354       92,987,930  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)                
                 
Net Assets:                
Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,019,778 and 2,073,713 common shares outstanding, respectively     2,021       2,074  
Capital in excess of par value     692,441,333       694,812,239  
Total distributable earnings (loss)     (538,239,951 )     (548,108,778 )
Total Net Assets     154,203,403       146,705,535  
Total Liabilities and Net Assets   $ 246,296,757     $ 239,693,465  
                 
Net Asset Value Per Common Share   $ 76.35     $ 70.75  


   
PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited) 		 
   
    For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 		    For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 		 
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Interest Income:                        
Interest from investments                        
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:                        
Cash   $ 2,971,965     $ 1,794,974     $ 7,605,006     $ 5,827,756  
Payment in-kind     231,113       110,477       412,317       336,257  
Affiliated investments:                                
Cash     10,682       652,304       742,858       1,111,785  
Payment in-kind     -       -       -       -  
Controlled investments:                                
Cash     650,244       30,610       1,230,510       282,425  
Payment in-kind     334,398       134,550       603,229       380,287  
Total interest income     4,198,402       2,722,915       10,593,920       7,938,510  
Dividend income                                
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments     531,151       1,216,137       1,963,744       2,824,666  
Affiliated investments     -       -       -       -  
Controlled investments     982,903       709,912       3,216,298       2,637,116  
Total dividend income     1,514,054       1,926,049       5,180,042       5,461,782  
Interest from cash and cash equivalents     147,127       95,356       387,501       313,053  
Fee income (see Note 9)     375,363       94,482       453,988       339,136  
Other income     -       -       22       401,986  
Total Investment Income     6,234,946       4,838,802       16,615,473       14,454,467  
                                 
Expenses:                                
Interest and financing expenses     1,721,767       1,415,102       4,831,180       4,029,874  
Salaries and benefits     1,514,872       1,277,797       4,464,372       2,937,420  
Professional fees, net     432,416       310,878       1,133,120       1,036,024  
General and administrative expenses     226,903       253,298       862,740       674,456  
Directors fees     187,500       170,833       562,500       541,333  
Insurance expenses     95,983       115,654       290,433       361,125  
Administrator expenses (see Note 6)     75,351       76,351       210,753       232,172  
Total expenses     4,254,792       3,619,913       12,355,098       9,812,404  
Net Investment Income     1,980,154       1,218,889       4,260,375       4,642,063  
                                 
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments                                
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments     155,419       (1,374,437 )     585,977       (2,199,059 )
Affiliated investments     -       30,211       (1,991,456 )     30,211  
Controlled investments     8,542,831       858       8,542,831       24,131  
Total net realized gains (losses)     8,698,250       (1,343,368 )     7,137,352       (2,144,717 )
Net change in unrealized gains (losses):                                
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments     1,823,185       3,907,130       4,984,195       6,233,742  
Affiliated investments     73,960       2,322,910       4,787,878       3,312,510  
Controlled investments     (9,966,938 )     2,811,099       (8,655,048 )     7,533,196  
Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)     (8,069,793 )     9,041,139       1,117,025       17,079,448  
Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)     628,457       7,697,771       8,254,377       14,934,731  
                                 
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations   $ 2,608,611     $ 8,916,660     $ 12,514,752     $ 19,576,794  
                                 
Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.29     $ 4.26     $ 6.11     $ 9.34  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (see Note 11)     2,019,786       2,090,691       2,047,127       2,095,591  

You just read:

PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more