ACELYRIN, INC. to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Update on August 13, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN), a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced it will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results and provide a corporate update.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website under Events & Presentations . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About ACELYRIN, INC.

ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN) is a Los Angeles area-based late-stage clinical biopharma company – with additional operations in the San Francisco Bay area – focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. ACELYRIN has two programs in late-stage clinical development. Lonigutamab is a subcutaneously delivered monoclonal antibody targeting IGF-1R advancing into Phase 2b/3 development for the treatment of thyroid eye disease. Izokibep is a next generation inhibitor of IL-17A in Phase 2b/3 development for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis, hidradenitis suppurativa and uveitis.

Forward Looking Statements

Some statements in this press release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ACELYRIN’s progress, business plans and clinical trials, as well as the potential future benefits of our product candidates. While ACELYRIN, INC. considers any projections to be based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.