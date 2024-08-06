Cognos Therapeutics Announces Formation of Industry Advisory Board

Mark Webster Appointed Co-Chair of Advisory Board

INGLEWOOD, CA, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognos Therapeutics (“Cognos” and “the Company”), a leading innovator in medical technology, today proudly announced the formation of its Industry Advisory Board (IAB) and the appointment of Mark Webster as co-chair of the advisory board. Cognos Therapeutics is renowned for designing and developing the Sinnais™, the first AI implantable pump, an advanced smart drug delivery system that targets brain cancer and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s by bypassing the blood-brain barrier.

The establishment of the IAB marks a pivotal moment for Cognos as it transitions from the pre-commercial stage towards becoming a publicly traded entity. The IAB will bring together esteemed experts to address Cognos’ immediate needs, including securing private capital and accessing the specialized skills required for scaling up in the public market.

Mark Webster brings over three decades of entrepreneurial experience and has a proven track record in capital raising, team building, and advisory roles for technology companies. His extensive expertise includes guiding startups from seed funding through multiple funding rounds, leading to successful acquisitions and public offerings. Notably, Mark played a critical role in QuantumScape’s (NSADAQ: QS) growth, scaling the team from early stage to over 800 employees which helped position the company for a successful public offering, eventually reaching a market cap of $35 billion.

Mr. Webster launched his career in executive search by building out core technology teams across the full spectrum of company functions, with an emphasis on engineering, finance, manufacturing, operations, product management, marketing, and sales. He established one of North America's top technology search firms, with global offices and headquartered in Silicon Valley, which was later acquired by a global multinational company. Mr. Webster helped build executive and technology teams for private and public companies and assisted many venture-backed and entrepreneurial early and mid-stage companies, financed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Khosla Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital, Greylock Partners, NEA, Softbank, Venrock, and USVP.

In addition, Mr. Webster was an early investor and founding member of the management team at RealtimeMD (Healthcare IT), Range Technology (Automotive Aftermarket) with a successful acquisition by the Holley Performance Group, and iCoin Technology (Blockchain/Web3). Mr. Webster also currently serves on the Board of iCoin Technology, the Advisory Board of Prometheus Fuels, and is a trusted advisor to QuantumScape.

“I'm thrilled to join Cognos Therapeutics as co-chair of the Industry Advisory Board, driven by their game-changing technology, significant market opportunities, and the Company’s exceptional management and clinical advisory teams,” said Mr. Webster.

“In his new role, Mark will co-chair the Industry Advisory Board and work closely with Cognos’ board and executive team. His leadership will be instrumental in ensuring a smooth transition to a public listing, leveraging his expertise to guide the company through its scaling process. Cognos is confident that Mark's addition to the team will significantly enhance the company’s ability to navigate its transition and strengthen its position in the marketplace,” said Frank Adell CEO of Cognos.

About Cognos Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognos Therapeutics is at the forefront of medical technology innovation, developing advanced solutions for targeted drug delivery to address critical health challenges, including brain cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Cognos’ flagship product, the Sinnais™ AI implantable pump, exemplifies the Company’s commitment to advancing therapeutic solutions through cutting-edge technology.

For more information visit https://cognosthx.com .

Investor Contact:

Gilmartin Group

Vivian Cervantes

IR@cognosthx.com





