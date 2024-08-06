PetMeds® Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Financial Results

Net Income for first quarter fiscal 2025 was $3.8 million or $0.18 diluted earnings per share

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. dba PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Quarterly Highlights for Q1, Fiscal 2025

Net sales were $68 million, (13)% lower than the prior year comparable quarter.



Net income was $3.8 million, or $0.18 diluted earnings per share. This compares to net loss of $(1.1) million, or $(0.06) diluted earnings per share, for the prior year comparable quarter.



Increase in net income is primarily attributed to a $8.7 million reversal of accumulated stock compensation expense associated with departure of the former CEO, partially offset by lower gross profit of $4.6 million.



Adj. EBITDA of $(1.5) million was $4.9 million lower than prior year comparable quarter driven by lower sales and associated gross profit.



“Q1 FY‘25 results reflect a transition quarter as we position the Company for future profitable growth by optimizing our cost structure and leaning into our many customer-centric attributes. During the first quarter, we saw a changeover of the CEO and other key executives,” said Sandra Campos, CEO & President. “May marked my first full month in the CEO role, and in May and June we added a new Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Digital and Technology Officer, along with two new board members. As mentioned during the Q4 FY‘24 earnings results, this new team is taking significant action in areas that will reposition PETS for growth and profitability.”

“To be clear, the Q1 financial results do not reflect the full impact of these improvements which began in the back half of the quarter,” Ms. Campos continued. “We have made strong progress on key cost reduction initiatives including combining and streamlining operations between PetMeds and PetCareRx, and the new team has begun to advance our customer growth strategies. We are gaining momentum and seeing early positive signs of our key leading indicators, validating our strategy to create an ecosystem of products and services for pets’ well-being and longevity.”

This afternoon the Company will host a conference call to review the quarter’s financial results.

Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time, August 6, 2024.

Public call dial in: (844) 826-3035 (toll free) or (412) 317-5195.

Webcast stream link: https://investors.petmeds.com for those who wish to stream the call via webcast.

Replay: Available until August 20, 2024, at 11:59 P.M Eastern Time.

To access the replay, call (844) 512-2921 (toll free) or (412) 317-6671 and enter passcode 10190753.

About PetMed Express, Inc.

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is the leader in pioneering the digital pet pharmacy industry. As a national online retailer, PetMeds.com and PetCareRx.com are top choices for delivering preventive and chronic symptom prescriptions and OTC medications and products through their thousands of veterinary partners and a loyal customer base. Leveraging telehealth and insurance partnerships, they offer value and convenience to pet families at every stage of their pets' lives, whether dogs, cats, or horses. PetMeds and PetCareRx provide a comprehensive range of medications, food products, and essential supplies through their websites, www.PetMeds.com and www.PetCareRx.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and periodic filings on Form 8-K. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

PETMEDS INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

ICR, LLC

John Mills

(646) 277-1254

Reed Anderson

(646) 277-1260

investor@petmeds.com



PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,992 $ 55,296 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $109 and $273, respectively 2,261 3,283 Inventories - finished goods 25,520 28,556 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,851 6,325 Prepaid income taxes – 188 Total current assets 77,624 93,648 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 26,109 26,657 Intangible and other assets, net 16,014 16,503 Goodwill 26,658 26,658 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,297 1,432 Deferred tax assets, net 5,012 4,986 Total noncurrent assets 75,090 76,236 Total assets $ 152,714 $ 169,884 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,467 $ 37,024 Sales tax payable 25,331 25,012 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,201 7,060 Current lease liabilities 438 459 Deferred revenue 2,146 2,603 Income taxes payable 717 – Total current liabilities 58,300 72,158 Long-term lease liabilities 883 995 Total liabilities 59,183 73,153 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,500 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $4 per share 9 9 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized; 20,600,652 and 21,148,692 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 21 21 Additional paid-in capital 16,942 25,146 Retained earnings 76,559 71,555 Total shareholders' equity 93,531 96,731 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 152,714 $ 169,884





PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Sales $ 67,952 $ 78,244 Cost of sales 49,981 55,718 Gross profit 17,971 22,526 Operating expenses: General and administrative (including stock compensation of ($8,204) and $1,760, respectively) 4,874 15,711 Advertising 6,990 7,265 Depreciation and amortization 1,721 1,678 Total operating expenses 13,585 24,654 Income (loss) from operations 4,386 (2,128 ) Other income: Interest income, net 95 194 Other, net 231 506 Total other income 326 700 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 4,712 (1,428 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 958 (292 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,754 $ (1,136 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.18 $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ 0.18 $ (0.06 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 20,513,281 20,332,526 Diluted 20,941,505 20,332,526 Cash dividends declared per common share $ — $ 0.30





PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 3,754 $ (1,136 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,721 1,678 Share based compensation (8,204 ) 1,760 Deferred income taxes (26 ) (627 ) Bad debt expense 142 19 (Increase) decrease in operating assets and increase (decrease) in operating liabilities: Accounts receivable 880 (46 ) Inventories - finished goods 3,036 (10,185 ) Prepaid income taxes 188 335 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,474 (2,390 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 135 196 Accounts payable (12,558 ) 9,115 Sales tax payable 319 500 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (505 ) 1,295 Lease liabilities (133 ) (205 ) Deferred revenue (457 ) 253 Income taxes payable 717 – Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (8,517 ) $ 562 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of PetCareRx, net of cash acquired – (35,859 ) Purchases of property and equipment (683 ) (1,153 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (683 ) $ (37,012 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (104 ) (6,102 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (104 ) $ (6,102 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (9,304 ) (42,552 ) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 55,296 104,086 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 45,992 $ 61,534 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 81 $ – Dividends payable in accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 112 $ 1,507

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and the market with additional information regarding our financial results, we have disclosed (see below) adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net income excluding share-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization; income tax provision; interest income (expense); and other non-operational expenses. We have provided reconciliations below of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We have included adjusted EBITDA, herein, because it is a key measure used by our management and Board of Directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses and other expenses. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and Board of Directors.

We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash charges, such as share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization from our adjusted EBITDA because the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. We believe it is useful to exclude income tax provision and interest income (expense), as neither are components of our core business operations. We also believe that it is useful to exclude other expenses, including the investment banking fee related to the Vetster partnership, acquisition costs related to PetCareRx, employee severance and estimated state sales tax accrual as these items are not indicative of our ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure, and these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect share-based compensation. Share-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a material recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest income (expense), net; or changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect transaction related costs and other items which are either not representative of our underlying operations or are incremental costs that result from an actual or planned transaction and include litigation matters, integration consulting fees, internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and converging IT systems;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain non-operating expenses including the employee severance which reduces cash available to us;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain expenses including the estimated state sales tax accrual which reduces cash available to us.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces the measures usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these and other limitations, adjusted EBITDA should only be considered as supplemental to, and alongside with other GAAP based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income, net margin, and our other GAAP results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

PetMed Express, Inc.

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Increase (Decrease)

($ in thousands, except percentages) June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023

$

% Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:

Net income ( loss) $ 3,754 $ (1,136 ) $ 4,890 (430 )% Add (subtract): Share-based Compensation(1) $ (8,204 ) $ 1,760 $ (9,964 ) (566 )% Income Taxes $ 958 $ (292 ) $ 1,250 (428 )% Depreciation and Amortization $ 1,721 $ 1,678 $ 43 3 % Interest Income, Net(2) $ (95 ) $ (194 ) $ 99 (51 )% Acquisition/Partnership Transactions and Other Items $ 180 $ 1,126 $ (946 ) (84 )% Employee Severance $ 149 $ 393 $ (244 ) (62 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,537 ) $ 3,335 $ (4,872 ) (146 )%



