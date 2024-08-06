Submit Release
GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the 2nd Quarter 2024

  • Quarter End AUM of $30.7 billion; Average AUM of $31.1 billion for the Second Quarter
  • Operating Margin of 27.1% for the Second Quarter
  • Second Quarter Fully Diluted EPS of $0.61 versus $0.58 in the Second Quarter of 2023
  • $232.3 million in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Investments and no Debt

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMI”) (OTCQX: GAMI) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)      
    Three Months Ended  
    June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023  
U.S. GAAP              
Revenue   $ 57,644     $ 56,945     $ 59,171    
Expenses     41,994       41,597       42,679    
Operating income     15,650       15,348       16,492    
Non-operating income     2,535       4,372       3,281    
Net income     15,017       15,810       14,613    
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.61     $ 0.64     $ 0.58    
Operating margin     27.1 %     27.0 %     27.9 %  
               


Giving Back to Society - $75 million since IPO

Since our initial public offering in February 1999, our firm’s combined charitable donations total approximately $75 million, including $48 million through the shareholder designated charitable contribution program. Based on the program created by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway, our corporate charitable giving is unique in that the recipients of GAMI’s charitable contributions are chosen directly by our shareholders, rather than by our corporate officers. Since its inception in 2013, GAMI shareholders have designated charitable gifts to approximately 350 charitable organizations.

On August 6, 2024, the board of directors authorized the creation of a private foundation to continue our charitable giving program. The foundation will be funded with a $5.0 million contribution.

Revenue

(In thousands)   Three Months Ended  
    June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023  
Investment advisory and incentive fees          
   Funds   $ 37,909   $ 37,480  
   Institutional and Private Wealth Management     15,377     15,222  
   SICAV     4     1,704  
      Total   $ 53,290   $ 54,406  
Distribution fees and other income     4,354     4,765  
      Total revenue   $ 57,644   $ 59,171  
           


The quarter over quarter increase in Funds and Institutional and Private Wealth Management revenues was primarily the result of higher average equity assets under management. The drop in SICAV revenues reflects a change in the revenue share for the merger arbitrage SICAV (an open-end fund available to non-U.S. shareholders). The change better aligns the economics with the responsibilities of managing the fund. 

Expenses

(In thousands)   Three Months Ended  
    June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023  
Compensation   $ 29,006   $ 28,056  
Management fee     2,021     2,197  
Distribution costs     5,709     6,369  
Other operating expenses     5,258     6,057  
   Total expenses   $ 41,994   $ 42,679  
           


  • The higher compensation expense in the second quarter of 2024 reflected $1.5 million higher stock-based compensation, partially offset by $0.4 million lower variable compensation.
  • The $0.2 million decrease in management fee is attributable to the lower pre-management fee income of $1.8 million; and,
  • Other operating expenses this quarter were lower versus the second quarter of 2023 reflecting the change in the agreement for merger arbitrage SICAV.

Operating Margin

The operating margin, which represents the ratio of operating income to revenue, was 27.1% for the second quarter of 2024 compared with 27.9% for the second quarter of 2023.

Non-Operating Income

(In thousands)   Three Months Ended  
    June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023  
Gain / (loss) from investments, net   $ 99     $ 1,616    
Interest and dividend income     2,726       1,958    
Interest expense     (290 )     (293 )  
   Total non-operating income   $ 2,535     $ 3,281    
           


Non-operating income decreased $0.7 million for the quarter, reflecting the lower mark-to-market values on our investment portfolio for the quarter offset by increased interest and dividend income due to higher interest rates.

Other Financial Highlights

The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 17.4% versus 26.1% for the second quarter of 2023. The lower effective income tax rate for the 2024 second quarter reflects reversals of uncertain tax accruals from prior periods.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $232.3 million with no debt at June 30, 2024.

Assets Under Management

(In millions)   As of  
    June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023  
               
Mutual Funds   $ 8,035   $ 8,235   $ 8,271  
Closed-end Funds     7,052     7,313     7,195  
Institutional & PWM (a) (b)     10,436     11,146     11,035  
SICAV (c)     9     9     590  
Total Equities     25,532     26,703     27,091  
               
100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund     5,159     4,965     3,596  
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income     32     32     32  
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income     5,191     4,997     3,628  
Total Assets Under Management   $ 30,723   $ 31,700   $ 30,719  
               
(a) Includes $297, $345, and $441 of AUM subadvised for Teton Advisors, Inc. at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.  
(b) Includes $223, $225, and $230 of 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund AUM at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.  
(c) Includes $0, $0, and $579 of the SICAV AUM subadvised by Associated Capital Group, Inc. at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.  
           
               


Assets under management on June 30, 2024 were $30.7 billion, a decrease of 3.1% from the $31.7 billion on March 31, 2024. The quarter’s decrease consisted of net market depreciation of $391 million, net outflows of $455 million, and distributions, net of reinvestments, of $131 million.

100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

Assets under management in our 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund (GABXX) on June 30, 2024 were $5.2 billion, up from $5.0 billion at March 31, 2024.

Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

Assets Under Administration

(In millions)   As of  
    June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024  
           
Teton-Keeley Funds (a)   $ 880   $ 952  
SICAV     468     580  
Total Assets Under Administration $ 1,348   $ 1,532  
           
(a) Includes $297 and $345 of AUM subadvised for Teton Advisors, Inc. at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.  
           


AUA on June 30, 2024 were $1.3 billion, as compared to $1.5 billion at March 31, 2024.

Mutual Funds

Assets under management in Mutual Funds on June 30, 2024 were $8.0 billion, a decrease of 2.4% from the $8.2 billion at March 31, 2024. The quarterly change was attributed to:

  • Distributions, net of reinvestment, of $5 million;
  • Net outflows of $169 million; and
  • Net market depreciation of $26 million.

Closed-end Funds

Assets under management in Closed-end Funds on June 30, 2024 were $7.1 billion, a decrease of 3.6% from the $7.3 billion on March 31, 2024. The quarterly change was comprised of:

  • Distributions, net of reinvestment, of $126 million;
  • Net outflows of $46 million, including the redemption of $37 million of preferred shares, the repurchase of $12 million of common stock less the issuance of $3 million preferred shares; and
  • Net market depreciation of $89 million.

Institutional & PWM

Assets under management in Institutional & PWM on June 30, 2024 were $10.4 billion, a decrease of 6.4% from the $11.1 billion on March 31, 2024. The quarterly change was due to:

  • Net market depreciation of $342 million; and
  • Net outflows of $368 million.

SICAV

Assets under management in the SICAV on June 30, 2024 of $9 million, were the same as March 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet Information        

As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $181.9 million plus investments of $50.4 million, compared with cash and cash equivalents of $166.0 million and investments of $38.9 million as of December 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, stockholders’ equity was $192.4 million compared to $181.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

Return to Shareholders

During the second quarter of 2024, GAMI paid a dividend of $0.04 per share for a total of $1.0 million, a special dividend of $0.20 per share for a total of $5.0 million, and purchased 249,991 shares for $5.8 million at an average investment of $23.15 per share. From July 1, 2024 to August 6, 2024, the Company has purchased 76,996 shares at an average investment of $25.54 per share. On August 6, 2024, the board of directors increased the buyback authorization by 500,000 shares to 1,212,932 shares.

On August 6, 2024, GAMI’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, which is payable on September 24, 2024, to class A and class B shareholders of record on September 10, 2024.

Symposiums/Conferences

  • On April 4th, we hosted the 10th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium. The conference featured presentations by senior management of several leading companies, with a focus on the themes of waste, water treatment, and the environment.
  • On May 3rd, GAMCO hosted its 18th annual Omaha Research Trip in conjunction with the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting. This Value Investor Conference attracted a record number of participants with Gabelli portfolio managers anchoring panels with noted Berkshire experts and regional CEOs.
  • On May 9th and 10th, we hosted our 39th GAMCO client meeting in New York City. We presented our annual Gabelli Prize in honor of Graham & Dodd, Murray, and Greenwald for Value Investing to Fidelity Management & Research Company’s Vice Chairman, Peter S. Lynch.
  • On June 6th, we hosted the 16th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium highlighted by a sports investing panel.
  • At the June 26th and 27th Morningstar Conference, Gabelli Funds was a Principal Sponsor at Navy Pier in Chicago featuring keynote presentations by portfolio managers Tony Bancroft (Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF NYSE:GCAD) and John Belton (Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF NYSE: GGRW).
  • We are hosting the following in the third quarter 2024:
    • 30th Aerospace & Defense Symposium (September 5th)
    • 2nd PFAS Symposium (September 26th)
  • We are hosting the following in the fourth quarter of 2024:
    • Rule 852(b)(6) Conference (October 25th)
    • 48th Automotive Aftermarket Symposium (November 4th and 5th)
    • 6th Healthcare Symposiums (November 15th)

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMI is best known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known as PMV with a CatalystTM). GAMI conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 5 actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, and a SICAV) and GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts). GAMI serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, GAMI has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities.
GAMI offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, Convertibles, actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, Fixed Income, and 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release, which do not present historical information, contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy, and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are listed below, that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations include risks associated with the duration and scope of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic resulting in volatile market conditions, a decline in the securities markets that adversely affect our assets under management, negative performance of our products, the failure to perform as required under our investment management agreements, and a general downturn in the economy that negatively impacts our operations. We also direct your attention to the more specific discussions of these and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors contained in our Annual Report and other public filings. Other factors that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus, which contains more complete information about this and other matters, should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, please call 800 GABELLI or visit www.gabelli.com

Money Market Fund

Investment in the fund is neither guaranteed nor insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any government agency. Although the fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. The fund’s sponsor has no legal obligation to provide financial support to the fund, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the fund at any time. You could lose money by investing in the fund.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries              
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)        
(in thousands, except per share data)              
    Three Months Ended  
    June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023  
Revenue:              
Investment advisory and incentive fees   $ 53,290     $ 52,472     $ 54,406    
Distribution fees and other income     4,354       4,473       4,765    
Total revenue     57,644       56,945       59,171    
Expenses:              
Compensation     29,006       28,554       28,056    
Management fee     2,021       2,191       2,197    
Distribution costs     5,709       5,950       6,369    
Other operating expenses     5,258       4,902       6,057    
Total expenses     41,994       41,597       42,679    
Operating income     15,650       15,348       16,492    
Non-operating income:              
Gain from investments, net     99       1,632       1,616    
Interest and dividend income     2,726       3,033       1,958    
Interest expense     (290 )     (293 )     (293 )  
Total non-operating income     2,535       4,372       3,281    
Income before provision for income taxes     18,185       19,720       19,773    
Provision for income taxes     3,168       3,910       5,160    
Net income   $ 15,017     $ 15,810     $ 14,613    
               
Earnings per share attributable to common            
stockholders:              
Basic   $ 0.61     $ 0.64     $ 0.58    
Diluted   $ 0.61     $ 0.64     $ 0.58    
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic     24,442       24,808       25,358    
Diluted     24,442       24,808       25,358    
               
Shares outstanding     24,335       24,585       25,313    
               


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries              
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)        
(in thousands)              
       
    June 30,   December 31,   June 30,  
    2024   2023   2023  
Assets              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 76,093   $ 61,801   $ 149,153  
Short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills     99,061     99,025    
 
Investments in securities     30,606     19,998     21,476  
Seed capital investments     26,475     24,044     22,995  
Receivable from brokers     3,244     4,562     2,078  
Other receivables     19,009     21,178     20,155  
Deferred tax asset and income tax receivable     8,822     8,927     13,650  
Other assets     10,546     9,896     11,538  
Total assets   $ 273,856   $ 249,431   $ 241,045  
               
Liabilities and stockholders' equity              
Income taxes payable   $ 120   $ 17   $  
Compensation payable     36,395     23,399     36,147  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     44,912     45,036     43,473  
Total liabilities     81,427     68,452     79,620  
               
Stockholders' equity     192,429     180,979     161,425  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 273,856   $ 249,431   $ 241,045  
               
Shares outstanding     24,335     24,906     25,313  
               


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries                    
Assets Under Management                      
By investment vehicle                      
(in millions)                      
      Three Months Ended   % Changed From  
      June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,  
       2024     2024     2023    2024    2023   
Equities:                      
Mutual Funds                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 8,235     $ 7,973     $ 8,288            
  Inflows     189       176       168            
  Outflows     (359 )     (432 )     (423 )          
  Net inflows (outflows)     (170 )     (256 )     (255 )          
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     (26 )     523       242            
  Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (4 )     (5 )     (4 )          
  Total increase (decrease)     (200 )     262       (17 )          
Assets under management, end of period   $ 8,035     $ 8,235     $ 8,271     -2.4 %   -2.9 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     26.2 %     26.0 %     26.9 %          
Average assets under management   $ 8,095     $ 7,965     $ 8,165     1.6 %   -0.9 %  
                         
Closed-end Funds                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 7,313     $ 7,097     $ 7,155            
  Inflows     3       41       1            
  Outflows     (48 )     (103 )     (24 )          
  Net inflows (outflows)     (45 )     (62 )     (23 )          
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     (89 )     404       191            
  Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (127 )     (126 )     (128 )          
  Total increase (decrease)     (261 )     216       40            
Assets under management, end of period     7,052     $ 7,313     $ 7,195     -3.6 %   -2.0 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     23.0 %     23.1 %     23.4 %          
Average assets under management   $ 7,166     $ 7,060     $ 7,117     1.5 %   0.7 %  
                         
Institutional & PWM                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 11,146     $ 10,738     $ 10,764            
  Inflows     125       66       66            
  Outflows     (493 )     (428 )     (297 )          
  Net inflows (outflows)     (368 )     (362 )     (231 )          
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     (342 )     770       502            
  Total increase (decrease)     (710 )     408       271            
Assets under management, end of period   $ 10,436     $ 11,146     $ 11,035     -6.4 %   -5.4 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     34.0 %     35.2 %     35.9 %          
Average assets under management   $ 10,775     $ 10,798     $ 10,628     -0.2 %   1.4 %  
                         
SICAV                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 9     $ 631     $ 824            
  Inflows     -       -       48            
  Outflows     -       (2 )     (269 )          
  Net inflows (outflows)     -       (2 )     (221 )          
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     -       -       (13 )          
  Reclassification to AUA     -       (620 )     -            
  Total increase (decrease)     -       (622 )     (234 )          
Assets under management, end of period   $ 9     $ 9     $ 590     0.0 %   -98.5 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     0.0 %     0.0 %     1.9 %          
Average assets under management   $ 9     $ 10     $ 683     -10.0 %   -98.7 %  
                         
Total Equities                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 26,703     $ 26,439     $ 27,031            
  Inflows     317       283       283            
  Outflows     (900 )     (965 )     (1,013 )          
  Net inflows (outflows)     (583 )     (682 )     (730 )          
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     (457 )     1,697       922            
  Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (131 )     (131 )     (132 )          
  Reclassification to AUA     -       (620 )     -            
  Total increase (decrease)     (1,171 )     264       60            
Assets under management, end of period   $ 25,532     $ 26,703     $ 27,091     -4.4 %   -5.8 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     83.1 %     84.2 %     88.2 %          
Average assets under management   $ 26,045     $ 25,833     $ 26,593     0.8 %   -2.1 %  
                         


                         
GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries                    
Assets Under Management                      
By investment vehicle - continued                      
(in millions)                      
      Three Months Ended   % Changed From  
      June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,  
       2024     2024     2023    2024    2023   
Fixed Income:                      
100% U.S. Treasury fund                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 4,965     $ 4,615     $ 3,609            
  Inflows     1,290       1,605       931            
  Outflows     (1,162 )     (1,315 )     (988 )          
  Net inflows (outflows)     128       290       (57 )          
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     66       60       44            
  Total increase (decrease)     194       350       (13 )          
Assets under management, end of period   $ 5,159     $ 4,965     $ 3,596     3.9 %   43.5 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     16.8 %     16.2 %     11.7 %          
Average assets under management   $ 5,064     $ 4,832     $ 3,618     4.8 %   40.0 %  
                         
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 32     $ 32     $ 32            
  Inflows     -       -       -            
  Outflows     -       -       -            
  Net inflows (outflows)     -       -       -            
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     -       -       -            
  Total increase (decrease)     -       -       -            
Assets under management, end of period   $ 32     $ 32     $ 32     0.0 %   0.0 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     0.1 %     0.1 %     0.1 %          
Average assets under management   $ 32     $ 32     $ 32     0.0 %   0.0 %  
                         
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 4,997     $ 4,647     $ 3,641            
  Inflows     1,290       1,605       931            
  Outflows     (1,162 )     (1,315 )     (988 )          
  Net inflows (outflows)     128       290       (57 )          
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     66       60       44            
  Total increase (decrease)     194       350       (13 )          
Assets under management, end of period   $ 5,191     $ 4,997     $ 3,628     3.9 %   43.1 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     16.9 %     15.8 %     11.8 %          
Average assets under management   $ 5,096     $ 4,864     $ 3,650     4.8 %   39.6 %  
                         
Total AUM                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 31,700     $ 31,086     $ 30,672            
  Inflows     1,607       1,888       1,214            
  Outflows     (2,062 )     (2,280 )     (2,001 )          
  Net inflows (outflows)     (455 )     (392 )     (787 )          
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     (391 )     1,757       966            
  Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (131 )     (131 )     (132 )          
  Reclassification to AUA     -       (620 )     -            
  Total increase (decrease)     (977 )     614       47            
Assets under management, end of period   $ 30,723     $ 31,700     $ 30,719     -3.1 %   0.0 %  
Average assets under management   $ 31,141     $ 30,697     $ 30,243     1.4 %   3.0 %  
                         


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries            
Assets Under Management              
By investment vehicle              
(in millions)              
      Six Months Ended    
      June 30,   June 30,      
       2024     2023    % Change  
Equities:              
Mutual Funds              
Beginning of period assets   $ 7,973     $ 8,140        
  Inflows     365       410        
  Outflows     (791 )     (801 )      
  Net inflows (outflows)     (426 )     (391 )      
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     497       530        
  Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (9 )     (8 )      
  Total increase (decrease)     62       131        
Assets under management, end of period   $ 8,035     $ 8,271     -2.9 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     26.2 %     26.9 %      
Average assets under management   $ 8,030     $ 8,227     -2.4 %  
                 
Closed-end Funds              
Beginning of period assets   $ 7,097     $ 7,046        
  Inflows     44       25        
  Outflows     (151 )     (39 )      
  Net inflows (outflows)     (107 )     (14 )      
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     315       424        
  Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (253 )     (261 )      
  Total increase (decrease)     (45 )     149        
Assets under management, end of period   $ 7,052     $ 7,195     -2.0 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     23.0 %     23.4 %      
Average assets under management   $ 7,113     $ 7,164     -0.7 %  
                 
Institutional & PWM              
Beginning of period assets   $ 10,738     $ 10,714        
  Inflows     191       127        
  Outflows     (921 )     (855 )      
  Net inflows (outflows)     (730 )     (728 )      
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     428       1,049        
  Total increase (decrease)     (302 )     321        
Assets under management, end of period   $ 10,436     $ 11,035     -5.4 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     34.0 %     35.9 %      
Average assets under management   $ 10,787     $ 10,876     -0.8 %  
                 
SICAV              
Beginning of period assets   $ 631     $ 867        
  Inflows     -       172        
  Outflows     (2 )     (445 )      
  Net inflows (outflows)     (2 )     (273 )      
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     -       (4 )      
  Reclassification to AUA     (620 )     -        
  Total increase (decrease)     (622 )     (277 )      
Assets under management, end of period   $ 9     $ 590     -98.5 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     0.0 %     1.9 %      
Average assets under management   $ 9     $ 769     -98.8 %  
                 
Total Equities              
Beginning of period assets   $ 26,439     $ 26,767        
  Inflows     600       734        
  Outflows     (1,865 )     (2,140 )      
  Net inflows (outflows)     (1,265 )     (1,406 )      
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     1,240       1,999        
  Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (262 )     (269 )      
  Reclassification to AUA     (620 )     -        
  Total increase (decrease)     (907 )     324        
Assets under management, end of period   $ 25,532     $ 27,091     -5.8 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     83.1 %     88.2 %      
Average assets under management   $ 25,939     $ 27,036     -4.1 %  
                 


                 
GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries            
Assets Under Management              
By investment vehicle - continued              
(in millions)              
      Six Months Ended    
      June 30,   June 30,      
       2024     2023    % Change  
Fixed Income:              
100% U.S. Treasury fund              
Beginning of period assets   $ 4,615     $ 2,462        
  Inflows     2,895       2,776        
  Outflows     (2,477 )     (1,720 )      
  Net inflows (outflows)     418       1,056        
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     126       78        
  Total increase (decrease)     544       1,134        
Assets under management, end of period   $ 5,159     $ 3,596     43.5 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     16.8 %     11.7 %      
Average assets under management   $ 4,948     $ 3,433     44.1 %  
                 
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income              
Beginning of period assets   $ 32     $ 32        
  Inflows     -       -        
  Outflows     -       -        
  Net inflows (outflows)     -       -        
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     -       -        
  Total increase (decrease)     -       -        
Assets under management, end of period   $ 32     $ 32     0.0 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     0.1 %     0.1 %      
Average assets under management   $ 32     $ 32     0.0 %  
                 
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income              
Beginning of period assets   $ 4,647     $ 2,494        
  Inflows     2,895       2,776        
  Outflows     (2,477 )     (1,720 )      
  Net inflows (outflows)     418       1,056        
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     126       78        
  Total increase (decrease)     544       1,134        
Assets under management, end of period   $ 5,191     $ 3,628     43.1 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     16.9 %     11.8 %      
Average assets under management   $ 4,980     $ 3,465     43.7 %  
                 
Total AUM              
Beginning of period assets   $ 31,086     $ 29,261        
  Inflows     3,495       3,510        
  Outflows     (4,342 )     (3,860 )      
  Net inflows (outflows)     (847 )     (350 )      
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     1,366       2,077        
  Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (262 )     (269 )      
  Reclassification to AUA     (620 )     -        
  Total increase (decrease)     (363 )     1,458        
Assets under management, end of period   $ 30,723     $ 30,719     0.0 %  
Average assets under management   $ 30,919     $ 30,501     1.4 %  
                 


191 Mason Street
Greenwich, CT 06830
GABELLI.COM

Contact:
Kieran Caterina
Chief Accounting Officer
(914) 921-5149

For further information please visit:
www.gabelli.com 


Primary Logo

Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the 2nd Quarter 2024

