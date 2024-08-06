Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX) today announced that Keith Cummings, M.D., Chief Financial Officer, and Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.



Interested parties may access the live webcast of the fireside chat by visiting the Investor Relations’ Events & Presentation page of Pliant’s website. The webcast replay will be archived on the Pliant website for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Pliant's lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF and PSC. Pliant has initiated BEACON-IPF, an adaptive Phase 2b/3 trial of bexotegrast in IPF. Pliant is conducting a Phase 1 study for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, Pliant has received regulatory clearance for the conduct of a Phase 1 study of PLN-101325, a monoclonal antibody agonist of integrin α7β1 targeting muscular dystrophies.

For additional information, please visit: www.PliantRx.com.

