Dave to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in August

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, today announced that the Company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in August 2024.

  • Canaccord 44th Annual Growth Conference is being held August 13-15 at the InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, MA. The Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day and a presentation at 2:00pm ET on August 13. Please click here to view the live event. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Dave investor relations website at investor.dave.com.

  • Seaport Research Partners 2024 Financials and Fintech Conference is being held virtually August 14-15. The Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on August 14.

  • Needham 6th Annual Fintech & Digital Transformation Conference is being held August 14-15. The Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on August 15.

To request a meeting with the Dave team, please contact the respective conference representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at DAVE@elevate-ir.com.

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, a FDIC member. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @davebanking on X.

Media Contact

Dan Ury
press@dave.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
DAVE@elevate-ir.com


