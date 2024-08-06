Dave to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in August

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, today announced that the Company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in August 2024.



Canaccord 44 th Annual Growth Conference is being held August 13-15 at the InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, MA. The Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day and a presentation at 2:00pm ET on August 13. Please click here to view the live event. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Dave investor relations website at investor.dave.com.





is being held August 13-15 at the InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, MA. The Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day and a presentation at 2:00pm ET on August 13. Please click here to view the live event. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Dave investor relations website at investor.dave.com. Seaport Research Partners 2024 Financials and Fintech Conference is being held virtually August 14-15. The Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on August 14.





is being held virtually August 14-15. The Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on August 14. Needham 6th Annual Fintech & Digital Transformation Conference is being held August 14-15. The Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on August 15.



To request a meeting with the Dave team, please contact the respective conference representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at DAVE@elevate-ir.com.

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, a FDIC member. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com . For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @ davebanking on X.

Media Contact

Dan Ury

press@dave.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

DAVE@elevate-ir.com