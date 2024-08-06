Submit Release
Oxford Square Capital Corp. Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 13, 2024

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2024 earnings on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 9:00 AM Eastern time. The toll free dial-in number is 800-274-8461, verbal access code is OXFORD. There will be a recording available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 877-710-5302.

About Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Contact:
Bruce Rubin
203-983-5280


