America’s Evolving Industries: This Book Details a Rich Regional and Industrial History of Ohio’s Energy Systems Throughout Local Memory

Unpack the rise, operation, decommissioning, and future of these Ohio power plants in Power in the Clouds, the latest nonfiction title from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep-dive explorations of American infrastructure are a fantastic way to understand the interconnected nature of industries. In a recent book, Power in The Clouds, author Gordon Lloyd Jones unveils the history of a prominent Ohio energy company, helping build appreciation for the complex systems that go into building a community.

The Dayton Power and Light Company (or DPL, as it’s locally known), for years provided electricity through its power plants in the Dayton area, offering an economic boon to the region through the creation of jobs and the development of important infrastructure. Power in The Clouds not only chronicles the history of the company but also gives many firsthand perspectives on the relationships that employees, leaders, and community members had with the organization. Of chief interest to the author are the two plants, J.M. Stuart Station and Killen Station, which together formed the heart of DPL’s operation.

Although these prosperous bastions of industry eventually fell on hard times and shut down and demolished, their legacy has remained impactful. Today, the two power plant sites are shells of what once remained, industrial ghost towns. Jones’s book captures the melancholy of their decline, the complexities and evolutions of their relationship to the community over the years, and the positive memories that the author had with the company as a thirty-seven-year employee. It also honors the plants for their unfinished potential, exploring future uses for their locations.

Readers will be energized by Power in the Clouds, a book that blends the nostalgia of an America gone by with the inevitability of transformation as new technologies and systems forever alter the landscape of the future. Perfect for those interested in Ohio state history or in industrial technology, this book is an excellent resource for understanding the legacies that local power companies leave behind.

Power in The Clouds is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms.

About the Author:

Gordon Lloyd Jones is the author of the historical biography WWII: The Fighting Faris Family and the spiritual memoirs Divinely Encountered and The Son Also Rises. He is also an Expert Contributor at Maysville Living Magazine. Jones was raised in Maysville, Kentucky (go Bulldogs), attending the University of Kentucky and Morehead State College. He has been an ordained, bi-vocational pastor for over twenty years. After working for thirty-seven years at Dayton Power and Light, he began his teaching career at Maysville Community and Technical College, where he has worked for thirteen years. He is happily married to his wife, Cathy. Jones’s memoirs are available at BarnesandNoble.com, and all of his books are available on Amazon.

