State Wins Court Ruling on HB 68, Emphasizes Legislative Authority and Child Protection

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael J. Holbrook issued a ruling today in the House Bill 68 case.

Bethany McCorkle, the Attorney General’s Communications Director, issued the following statement concerning the ruling:

"The Attorney General applauds the trial court’s decision. This case has always been about the legislature’s authority to enact a law to protect our children from making irreversible medical and surgical decisions about their bodies. The law doesn’t say 'no' forever; it simply says 'not now’ while the child is still growing."

