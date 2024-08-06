San Diego City Council Declares August 30, 2024, as AVID Day in Recognition of Impact on Students and Educators ###

This first-ever celebration honors the impact of AVID educators, students, schools, and districts across the nation. AVID Center is celebrating AVID Day by inviting educators to declare what their impact will be in the 2024-2025 school year. AVID Day is more than a day, it is a proclamation of educators' collective commitment to making a difference in education.

SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayor Todd Gloria and the San Diego City Council have officially declared August 30, 2024, as AVID Day, honoring the significant impact that AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) has had on students and educators. San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo, representing District 7, presented the proclamation during the General Session of the San Diego Summer Institute held this past week at the San Diego Convention Center. This Summer Institute in San Diego, one of twelve face-to-face professional learning experiences held by AVID throughout the summer, was attended by more than 4,000 educators.

AVID Center, a nonprofit organization founded in 1980 by Clairemont High School teacher Mary Catherine Swanson, has been instrumental in closing opportunity gaps for underserved students in San Diego and school districts throughout the country by providing them with the necessary tools and support to succeed academically. The recognition from the San Diego City Council highlights the importance of AVID’s work in empowering students and educators alike.

Dr. Thuan Nguyen, AVID CEO and President, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “It is an honor for AVID to be acknowledged by the City of San Diego. Our impact is only possible because of the dedicated efforts of educators. AVID Day is a day to celebrate educators and their commitment to making a difference in the lives of students.”

“I have had the privilege to spend time with AVID educators and students throughout the country this summer,” Dr. Nguyen said. “Their stories of resiliency and success are so inspiring. It is remarkable to see the difference AVID has made in the lives of students and educators since AVID was founded almost 45 years ago. While much has changed in education, providing educators with the strategies and resources they need to ensure college and career readiness for every student remains our focus.”

Councilmember Raul Campillo, who presented the AVID Day proclamation, emphasized the significance of AVID’s mission, stating, “All parents can relate to the pride we feel in seeing our children not just get by, but truly excel. As a proud AVID alum myself, I know firsthand the life-changing impact that AVID can have for students, providing them with the tools and support they need to succeed. I am proud to recognize the invaluable contributions of AVID by declaring August 30, 2024, as AVID Day in San Diego.”

AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a national nonprofit that supports thousands of schools and educators and serves millions of students, preparing them for success in college, career, and life. For more information about AVID or to get involved in the AVID Day celebration, please visit www.AVID.org.

Jennifer Nagle AVID Center 951-813-0767 jnagle@avid.org