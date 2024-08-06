Sungage Financial Announces John King as Their New Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sungage Financial, a residential solar financing company headquartered in Boston, MA, is pleased to announce the appointment of John King as their new Chief Financial Officer.



John has an extensive background in the residential solar industry and more than 25 years experience in capital markets, corporate development, treasury and strategy.

Most recently, John held senior positions at several solar fintechs including Head of Strategy and Corporate Development for Mosaic, SVP Capital Markets at GoodLeap and SVP Finance and Assistant Treasurer at Sunnova. Early in his career, John was in various sell-side and buy-side roles in the energy and power industry. In addition, he has served as a board member and advisor to various growth-stage companies.

“I am thrilled to join Sungage Financial as CFO, particularly in light of the new partnership with The Carlyle Group,” said John. “With a strong commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions, Sungage is positioned to lead the way in transforming the residential solar financing landscape. I look forward to leveraging my experience in financial strategy to drive our mission forward.”

According to Sungage CEO Mike Gilroy, “We are excited to welcome John to Sungage. His leadership and financial acumen will be pivotal as we continue in our mission to make sustainable home improvement more affordable.”

About Sungage: Sungage Financial is a leading fintech platform that provides technology-driven and customer-focused solutions for the residential solar financing industry. Our commitment to best-in-class products, an outstanding homeowner experience and streamlined processes supports the success of our installer partners. Sungage’s innovative suite of solutions continues to power the growth of sustainable energy solutions for homeowners across the country. To learn more, visit www.sungage.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3c14ee8-f0a8-4b01-84cf-6cfefcc14761

For more, contact Ashleigh Carwile at ashleigh.carwile@sungagefinancial.com.