Verizon donates $10,000 to support ongoing wildfire relief efforts in Maui

HONOLULU, HI, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support ongoing wildfire relief efforts following last year’s tragic wildfires in Maui, Verizon is donating $10,000 to the Maui Food Bank . This funding will supply essential resources to Maui Food Bank’s program, Da Market , by enhancing the inventory of fresh produce, nutritious nonperishable items, and vital household goods. This ensures that families in West Maui affected by the wildfires have ongoing access to healthy and culturally appropriate food options.

“The Maui community has shown incredible resilience in the face of unimaginable loss," said Steven Keller, Pacific Market President for Verizon. "Verizon is committed to standing with them throughout their recovery journey. We hope our contribution will help provide some relief and support as they continue to rebuild."



Verizon remains committed to keeping communities connected, especially during emergencies and disaster relief efforts .

