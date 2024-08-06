MPD Searching for Suspects in Northeast Residential Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a Burglary One offense in Northeast.

On July 25, 2024, at approximately 3:48 p.m., three suspects entered an occupied house in the 600 block of Orleans Place, Northeast. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/7-vdort0rOI

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24114036

###