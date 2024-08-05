Governor’s Office, DED, and Nebraska Chamber Kick Off “6 Regions, One Nebraska” in the Northeast Community College Region

Today’s press event to launch 6 Regions, One Nebraska in the Northeast Community College region (from left to right: Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone; NCC President Dr. Leah Barrett; DED Director K.C. Belitz; Nicole Sedlacek, Economic Development Manager for NPPD; Josh Moenning, Mayor of Norfolk)



New strategy convenes leaders to design and implement collaborative economic development projects.

Today, the Governor’s Office, Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), and Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry held a press conference in Norfolk prior to the inaugural meeting of 6 Regions, One Nebraska in the Northeast Community College region.

The initiative is convening leaders in each of Nebraska’s six community college districts to design and implement collaborative, regional economic development projects.

At the request of Governor Pillen, the Nebraska Legislature allocated $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to DED this year to fund the regional effort. The State’s financial investment, supplemented by private dollars, is helping to establish a core work team in each region. DED-administered grant funding is also supporting research on the workforce, housing, childcare, and educational resources within each region. Dr. Josie Schafer, director of the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska Omaha, is leading the research initiative and presenting data to each regional team.

“6 Regions, One Nebraska is a new approach to economic development uniquely suited to a new era,” said DED Director K.C. Belitz. “Given sustained labor shortages, we’re now competing for people right alongside jobs. To succeed, we need to focus on housing, childcare, and quality-of-life amenities—issues that haven’t traditionally been core economic development concerns. To do this well, communities must cooperate across city and county lines. 6 Regions, One Nebraska gives leaders a platform to develop these critical partnerships.”

The State’s investment into the initiative will provide financial incentive for regional projects in one of the following areas:

Resident Recruitment

Youth Engagement

Entrepreneurship

Technology

Infrastructure

Selected Regional Project

“As leaders in Northeast Nebraska, we’re passionate about the growth, health, and sustainability of our communities,” said Nicole Sedlacek, regional co-chair and Economic Development Manager for Nebraska Public Power District. “Through 6 Regions, One Nebraska, we can better promote the amazing opportunities our region has to offer. Northeast Nebraska has great options for families looking for safe, peaceful places to raise kids. We have thriving towns where young professionals can have tremendous influence in shaping the future. And we have civic leaders ready and willing to support entrepreneurs.”

Each regional team is meeting twice annually for work sessions. The biannual gatherings will include a presentation of data to inform regional decision-making. Each region will also conduct asset mapping to identify the strengths it can draw on to drive growth.

“Northeast Nebraska is filled with communities that are highly attractive places for families to live,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, co-chair for the Northeast region. “Through strategic investments to improve infrastructure and enhance quality of life, we can make our region even more appealing to our graduates and inviting to newcomers. I’m excited for our working group to begin tackling projects that will take Northeast Nebraska to the next level.”

The goal of the 6 Regions, One Nebraska initiative is to catalyze cooperation among communities so that regional partnerships become the norm for how Nebraska pursues economic development.

“6 Regions, One Nebraska is a ground-up approach to customize economic development to the resources of each distinct area of our state,” said Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone. “We’re looking to create an enduring infrastructure that will last for decades, serving as a vehicle of regional cooperation. Through this initiative, communities can combine to take on projects far greater in scale and scope than they could accomplish on their own.”

Today’s work session was hosted by Northeast Community College at its main campus in Norfolk. Nebraska’s community colleges are key members of 6 Regions, One Nebraska.

“At Northeast, we are laser-focused on student success and regional vitality,” said Dr. Leah Barrett, President of Northeast Community College. “We work closely with our ag industry; manufacturers; K-12 schools, higher ed, and early childhood providers; entrepreneurs; and economic development teams to create career-focused programs to prepare students for workplace success. Northeast looks forward to strengthening our community collaboration through active participation in 6 Regions, One Nebraska.”