Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,814 in the last 365 days.

Campaign/advertising signs not allowed in state rural rights-of-way

The Wyoming Department of Transportation today issued a reminder that advertising signs cannot be placed in the state right-of-way.

"With the upcoming elections, we’ve seen an increase in the number of signs our maintenance crews are having to remove from the right-of-way fence or from the right-of-way itself,” said WYDOT maintenance foreman Chad Shaffer of Shoshoni. “Wyoming law and WYDOT policy prohibit placement of signs in those areas, so when our maintenance crews come through an area, they pick them up and take them to the area maintenance office. Whoever owns the sign has two weeks to claim the sign, and then we dispose of the sign if it is not claimed.”

Wyoming Statute 24-10-104 states that outdoor advertising must meet certain conditions for placement. Fines and even jail time can be inflicted on those who don’t comply with the law.

"This applies to political candidates, real estate representatives and residents advertising garage sales. Posting these signs along roadways is illegal within the right-of-way of rural highways and interstates," Shaffer said.

This procedure also applies to people who erect private memorials within the state right of way, or decorate an existing roadside memorial sign.

Business people and citizens who believe their signs may have been removed by WYDOT crews may contact the nearest WYDOT maintenance office to make arrangements to pick up the signs.

“Our concern is always for the safety of the traveling public,” Shafffer said.

MEDIA: For questions about this news release, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at 856-1341.

You just read:

Campaign/advertising signs not allowed in state rural rights-of-way

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more