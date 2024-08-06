Industrial Cleaner Market is Set to Surge to USD 43.91 billion by 2034 amidst Global Industrial Growth, Heightened Hygiene Standards, and Growing Cleanliness Awareness | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States industrial cleaner industry is experiencing robust growth, projected to achieve a staggering CAGR of 25.4% from 2024 to 2034. Key factors driving this demand include the country's diverse industrial landscape, encompassing sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, automotive, and healthcare.

Future Market Insights forecasts robust growth for the industrial cleaner market, which is expected to reach USD 26.20 billion in 2024, driven by a rising demand for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034, the market is anticipated to soar to USD 43.91 billion by the end of the forecast period. This substantial growth reflects the increasing emphasis on maintaining hygiene and cleanliness across various industrial sectors, underscoring a positive outlook for the industrial cleaner industry in the coming decade.



The industrial cleaning method has been completely transformed by recent advancements in cleaning technology. Developing new and sophisticated cleaning solutions has made industrial cleaners more and more successful in getting rid of even the toughest filth and grime. Modern cleaning technologies are revolutionizing the industrial cleaning industry, providing employees with a safer and more sanitary work environment and improving the overall efficiency of industrial facilities.

The need for industrial cleaners has significantly increased due to the rapid rise of the manufacturing sector and industrialization. The demand for effective and efficient cleaning solutions has grown as businesses expand their operations and manufacturing facilities. As a result, several industrial cleaners have been created to address the different kinds of filth, grime, and pollutants that are frequently found in manufacturing and industrial environments.

The need to maintain good standards of cleanliness and hygiene in the workplace has increased due to the current emphasis on health and safety. With the need to properly eradicate dangerous bacteria, viruses, and germs, there is a growing market for high-quality industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals.

Recovery of Oil & Gas Prices Coupled with Growth in End Use Industries to Propel Demand for Industrial Cleaners

Industrial cleaners are specialized chemicals used in various cleaning applications across different manufacturing industries. They are used in cleaning all kinds of equipment and machinery used in manufacturing processes. On the basis of function, industrial cleaners can be classified as surfactants, acidic cleaners, optical effect products, industrial degreasers, disinfectants, defoamers, deodorizers and other refinery specific cleaners.

Attributing to their various functions and applications, industrial cleaners are widely used across different industries such as oil & gas, petrochemical, food & beverage, chemical, sugar, textile and other manufacturing industries.

Key Trends Shaping the Industrial Cleaner Market

The industrial cleaner market is witnessing a significant shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, driven by increasing environmental regulations and consumer awareness. Companies are prioritizing the development and adoption of cleaners that minimize environmental impact, using biodegradable ingredients and eco-friendly packaging. This emphasis on sustainability is not only enhancing the market appeal of these products but also meeting the stringent compliance requirements set by various regulatory bodies. As a result, there is a growing demand for industrial cleaners that are both effective and environmentally responsible, reshaping the market landscape.

Different industries are increasingly seeking specialized industrial cleaners tailored to their unique needs. From manufacturing and automotive to food processing and healthcare, each sector requires specific cleaning solutions that address their particular challenges. This trend towards customization is fueling innovation, as manufacturers develop specialized formulations that enhance efficiency, safety, and performance. Tailored solutions ensure optimal cleaning results while reducing downtime and maintenance costs, making them indispensable across diverse industrial applications.

Moreover, the rising focus on workplace safety and hygiene standards is significantly boosting the demand for industrial cleaners. In the wake of global health concerns and stricter occupational safety regulations, businesses are prioritizing cleanliness to protect their workforce and maintain productivity. Enhanced hygiene protocols necessitate frequent and thorough cleaning, driving the need for high-quality industrial cleaners. This heightened awareness around workplace safety is propelling market growth, as companies invest in advanced cleaning solutions to uphold stringent hygiene standards and ensure a safe working environment.

“The market for industrial cleaners is experiencing a surge in demand due to environmental concerns. Businesses are adopting environmentally responsible practices to reduce their carbon footprint. This trend drives the demand for safe, effective, eco-friendly cleaning solutions. The demand for these cleaners is expected to continue rising as consumers become more environmentally conscious about their purchasing decisions. The demand for sustainable and eco-friendly cleaning solutions is expected to continue growing as businesses strive to reduce their carbon footprint.” Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Industrial Cleaner Market

The United States industrial cleaner industry is projected to experience a CAGR of 25.4% through 2034.

Germany’s industrial cleaner market is expected to demonstrate a CAGR of 15.8% through 2034.

Japan’s industrial cleaner industry is anticipated to see a CAGR of 10.5% through 2034.

The India industrial cleaner industry is likely to showcase a CAGR of 8.2% through 2034.

China’s industrial cleaner market is expected to display a CAGR of 20.3% through 2034.



Competitive Landscape of the Industrial Cleaner Market

Key industry players, including Solvay SA, BASF SE, Ecolab Inc., Clariant AG, and Dow Chemical Company, lead the global industrial cleaning market. The Dow Chemical Company is renowned for its cutting-edge cleaning solutions and dedication to sustainability, making significant research and development investments to produce environmentally friendly products. While Ecolab Inc. offers a range of water and energy-efficient cleaning and sanitation solutions, BASF SE provides tailored solutions for industrial clients.

While Solvay SA places a higher priority on sustainability and develops cleaning products with a low environmental effect, Clariant AG places more emphasis on innovation and teamwork. In the next decade, these industrial cleaner industry leaders are expected to keep creating tailored, eco-friendly cleaning solutions that more effectively fulfill changing industrial customer demands.

Growing Health and Workplace Hygiene Concerns to Drive Demand for Industrial Cleaners Across Industries

Rising awareness regarding cleanliness and increasing need for disinfection are expected to surge the demand for disinfectants and other industrial cleaners across various manufacturing industries, especially chemical, food and textile. The rapidly growing geriatric population has resulted in a rise in the incidences of chronic diseases and health issues.

The increasing number of infectious and communicable diseases has set forward a need for disinfection and other industrial cleaners in industries. Moreover, government initiatives focusing on the need for disinfection and cleanliness are further expected to boost the growth of the industrial cleaners market.

Growth of End-Use Industries to Promote Growth of Industrial Cleaners Market



Oil & gas, chemical, petrochemical, food & beverage, automobile and various manufacturing industries have been witnessing significant growth, due to the rise in urban population and extensive industrialization efforts in growing economies.

Attributing to the growth of these industries, the usage of industrial cleaners is also expected to register a robust growth rate in the coming years. Degreasers, surface disinfectants and surfactants are some of the cleaning chemicals expected to witness significant growth rates during the forecast period.

Recent Developments in the Industrial Cleaner Market

Vapor Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaning Wipes are a new industrial cleaning wipe that Vapor Fresh and Wexford Labs are launching together in September 2023. These wipes provide an alternative to conventional wipes that expose the public to dangerous chemicals like benzalkonium chloride and quaternary ammonium compounds. They are made to raise safety standards in industrial settings.

The Pumice Company sold its Pumie brand of abrasive cleaning products to Summit Brands in September 2023, solidifying its position in the industry and creating fresh growth prospects. Pumie is a powerful, non-toxic scouring solution frequently used in the restaurant and professional cleaning industries to eliminate hard build-up.

Leading Players in the Industrial Cleaner Market

BASF SE

Croda International plc.

Huntsman Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Clariant AG

Ecolab Inc.

3M Company

Stepan Company

Quaker Chemical Corporation.



Key Segments

By Product Type:

Acidic Cleaner

Optical Effect Products & Stabilizers

Surfactants

De-foaming Agents

Disinfectants

Degreasers

Deodorizers

Refinery Specific Cleaner Decontaminants Spill Cleanup & Others



By End-use Industries:

Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals

Power Generation

Metallurgy

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Paper & Print

Sugar

Textiles

Other Manufacturing



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



