The surge in demand for orthopedic splints is primarily driven by several factors. These include the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, a growing elderly population, higher occurrences of bone fractures due to road accidents, and other related factors. These trends are expected to drive orthopedic splints market growth in the forecast period.

New York, USA, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Orthopedic Splints Market to Surge Significantly at a CAGR of ~11% by 2030, | DelveInsight

The surge in demand for orthopedic splints is primarily driven by several factors. These include the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, a growing elderly population, higher occurrences of bone fractures due to road accidents, and other related factors. These trends are expected to drive orthopedic splints market growth in the forecast period.

DelveInsight’s Orthopedic Splints Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading orthopedic splints companies’ market shares, challenges, orthopedic splints market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market orthopedic splints companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Orthopedic Splints Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global orthopedic splints market during the forecast period.

In the product type segment of the orthopedic splints market, the fiberglass splints, category is had a significant revenue share in the year 2023.

Notable orthopedic splints companies such as Essity, 3M, Ottobock, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Medi GmbH & Co. KG, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Orthosys, United Medicare, Sam Medical, United Orthopedic Corporation, SA Össur, and several others, are currently operating in the orthopedic splints market.

and several others, are currently operating in the orthopedic splints market. In January 2022, Dassiet launched UCAST, a product line targeted toward hospitals and health centers, making fracture treatment faster and safer both for the patient and nursing staff.

launched UCAST, a product line targeted toward hospitals and health centers, making fracture treatment faster and safer both for the patient and nursing staff. In December 2021, Hygiene and health company Essity acquired the orthopedic specialist company AquaCast Liner, a provider of waterproof cast liners on the US market.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the orthopedic splints market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Orthopedic Splints Market Report

Orthopedic Splints Overview

Orthopedic splints play a crucial role in the realm of orthopedic care, providing support, stability, and protection to injured limbs or joints. These devices are meticulously designed to immobilize a specific body part, aiding in the healing process by reducing movement and preventing further injury. Whether it's a fracture, sprain, or post-operative recovery, orthopedic splints offer tailored solutions, accommodating various anatomical needs and injury types. From simple foam padding to advanced custom-fit designs, these splints not only ensure comfort but also promote optimal recovery, allowing patients to regain mobility and function with confidence.

Moreover, orthopedic splints serve as versatile tools in both acute and chronic orthopedic conditions. In addition to their therapeutic benefits, they also facilitate rehabilitation efforts, providing controlled movement as patients progress through their recovery journey. Beyond the clinical setting, these splints empower individuals to resume their daily activities with minimal disruption, restoring independence and quality of life. With innovations continually enhancing their effectiveness and comfort, orthopedic splints remain indispensable aids in the comprehensive management of orthopedic injuries and conditions, supporting patients on their path to recovery and beyond.





Orthopedic Splints Market Insights

In 2023, North America led the orthopedic splints market, primarily due to factors such as the high incidence of chronic bone diseases, a growing elderly population, and the presence of major companies manufacturing orthopedic splints. Advanced medical facilities also contribute to this dominance. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2021, it's anticipated that by 2040, approximately 78.4 million individuals will have doctor-diagnosed arthritis, with two-thirds of them being women. Moreover, an estimated 34.6 million adults in the US will experience arthritis-related activity limitations by 2040, while about 1.5 million Americans have rheumatoid arthritis as per the Arthritis Foundation in 2021.

The aging population is increasingly susceptible to various health issues, including bone diseases, further propelling the orthopedic splints market. CDC reported in 2022 that in 2019, around 54.1 million US adults were aged 65 or older, a number expected to rise to 94.7 million by 2060. The combination of a substantial patient base and manufacturers' focus on introducing new products is anticipated to drive the growth of the orthopedic splints market in the United States throughout the forecast period.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the orthopedic splints market, get a snapshot of the Orthopedic Splints Market Outlook

Orthopedic Splints Market Dynamics

The orthopedic splints market dynamics exhibit a blend of evolving technological advancements, changing patient demographics, and shifting healthcare policies. Technological innovations such as 3D printing and advanced materials are revolutionizing the design and manufacturing processes of orthopedic splints, leading to more customized and efficient solutions. Moreover, an aging population and rising incidences of orthopedic injuries and disorders are fueling the demand for orthopedic splints globally.

Orthopedic splints market players are increasingly focusing on developing lightweight, breathable, and durable splinting solutions to enhance patient comfort and compliance. Additionally, the growing awareness regarding the importance of early intervention and rehabilitation in orthopedic conditions is driving the adoption of splints as integral components of treatment protocols. Furthermore, strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions among key industry players are shaping the competitive landscape, fostering innovation, and expanding the orthopedic splints market reach.

However, despite the promising growth prospects, challenges such as stringent regulatory frameworks, reimbursement issues, and pricing pressures pose significant hurdles to orthopedic splints market expansion. Additionally, the emergence of alternative treatment modalities, such as regenerative medicine and minimally invasive procedures, could potentially disrupt the traditional orthopedic splints market. To navigate these complexities successfully, industry stakeholders need to prioritize research and development efforts, forge strategic partnerships, and invest in marketing initiatives to capitalize on emerging opportunities and address evolving market dynamics.

Get a sneak peek at the orthopedic splints market dynamics @ Orthopedic Splints Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Orthopedic Splints Market CAGR ~11% Key Orthopedic Splints Companies Essity, 3M, Ottobock, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Medi GmbH & Co. KG, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Orthosys, United Medicare, Sam Medical, United Orthopedic Corporation, SA Össur, among others

Orthopedic Splints Market Assessment

Orthopedic Splints Market Segmentation Orthopedic Splints Market Segmentation By Product Type: Fiberglass Splints, Plaster Splints, And Splinting Tools & Accessories Orthopedic Splints Market Segmentation By Application: Lower Extremity and Upper Extremity Orthopedic Splints Market Segmentation By End Users: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and End-Users Orthopedic Splints Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the orthopedic splints market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Orthopedic Splints Companies

Table of Contents

1 Orthopedic Splints Market Report Introduction 2 Orthopedic Splints Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Orthopedic Splints Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Orthopedic Splints Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Orthopedic Splints Market Layout 8 Orthopedic Splints Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the orthopedic splints market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Orthopedic Splints Market Trends

Related Reports

Osteoarthritis Market

Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key osteoarthritis companies including Biosplice Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Flexion Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Levicept, Arthrogen, Personalized Stem Cells, Peptinov, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Taiwan Bio Therapeutics, OliPass Corporation, Bioventus, Medipost, Moebius Medical, ReqMed, TissueTech, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Biosplice Therapeutics, Cynata Therapeutics, Bone Therapeutics S.A, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Techfields Pharma, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposomal Company, K-STEMCELL, Stempeutics, Levolta Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Osteoarthritis Pipeline

Osteoarthritis Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key osteoarthritis companies, including Biosplice Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Flexion Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Levicept, Arthrogen, Personalized Stem Cells, Peptinov, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Taiwan Bio Therapeutics, OliPass Corporation, Bioventus, Medipost, Moebius Medical, ReqMed, TissueTech, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Biosplice Therapeutics, Cynata Therapeutics, Bone Therapeutics S.A, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Techfields Pharma, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposomal Company, K-STEMCELL, Stempeutics, Levolta Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline

Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key knee osteoarthritis companies, including Bone Therapeutics, Moebius Medical, UnicoCell Biomed CO. LTD, Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Technology, Bioventus LLC, CAR-T (Shanghai) Biotechnology, Novartis, Personalized Stem Cells, Centrexion Therapeutics, Akan Biosciences, Purdue Pharma, Anika Therapeutics, Peptinov SAS, Flexion Therapeutics, Centrexion Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Techfields Pharma, AstraZeneca, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, BioIntegrate, Sorrento Therapeutics, Swiss Medica XXI Century S.A., OrthoTrophix, Amzell, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Meluha Life Sciences, Vivex Biomedical, Orient Europharma Co., Ltd., Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Abbvie, Galapagos NV, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Xalud Therapeutics, Yooyoung Pharmaceutical, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Celltex Therapeutics Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Mestex AG, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Propella Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Jiangsu XinChen-Techfields Pharma Co., LTD., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Pfizer, Grünenthal GmbH, PMG Pharm Co., Ltd, Nordic Bioscience A/S, BUZZZ Pharmaceuticals Limited, Antibe Therapeutics, Saol Therapeutics Inc, LG Chem, among others.

Erosive Hand Osteoarthritis

Erosive Hand Osteoarthritis Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key erosive hand osteoarthritis companies, including Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Abbvie, Galapagos NV, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Xalud Therapeutics, Yooyoung Pharmaceutical, among others.

Erosive Hand Osteoarthritis Market

Erosive Hand Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key erosive hand osteoarthritis companies including Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Abbvie, Galapagos NV, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Xalud Therapeutics, Yooyoung Pharmaceutical, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +14699457679 https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices