California receives more than half a billion dollars in federal funds to improve power grid

Support more than 300 direct jobs .

Enhance more than 100 miles of transmission lines with advanced conductor technologies that will help connect more clean energy resources than the existing grid can accommodate at this time. Deliver an estimated $200 million in energy savings from improved grid efficiency.

Create economic and community benefits for disadvantaged communities.

Invest in workforce training programs for the next generation of energy and utility workers.

Develop a portal to improve transparency and efficiency in the interconnection process.

“As California grapples with increasingly extreme weather as a result of the climate crisis, bolstering our transmission network is essential for protecting public safety and ensuring a successful clean energy transition,” said U.S. Senator Alex Padilla. “To meet the challenges we face, we must modernize our grid, and there is no better way to achieve that than through reconductoring. Thanks to this historic investment in our state’s CHARGE 2T program through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re updating our transmission lines to efficiently, reliably, and affordably deliver clean electricity while creating new green jobs.”

Tribal collaborations

A Northern California electrical grid project, led by the Blue Lake Rancheria Tribe, Hoopa Valley Tribe, Karuk Tribe, and Yurok Tribe, also received $88 million in GRIP funding, which – with matching funds from various sources – will ultimately total about $200 million. The result of years of collaboration between California tribes, the state, and other public-private partnerships, this project will develop an innovative network of community microgrids to ultimately create a highly reliable, resilient, and decarbonized system.

The communities affected currently rely on the Hoopa 1101 circuit – one of the least reliable circuits in the PG&E service territory, seeing average outages twice the duration of most other circuits. The project’s innovative approach – developed in collaboration with a new grid services laboratory at Cal Poly Humboldt – addresses the difficulties posed by rugged, rural, and wildfire-prone environments, and will allow communities to move away from relying on fossil fuels.

California’s clean energy leadership

The world’s fifth largest economy is being powered by more clean energy than ever before, breaking records and accelerating our progress towards 100% clean electricity by 2045.