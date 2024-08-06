Nurses Expand their Scope of Practice with Rockhurst University’s Online PMHNP Programs

Lawrenceville, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawrenceville, Georgia -

According to recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment projections for nurse practitioners forecast a substantial job growth of 45% between 2022 and 2032. Nurse practitioners are advanced practice professionals trained in diagnosing and treating common and complex illnesses. As a source of primary mental health care for Americans, the psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner (PMHNP) specializes in mental health services.

Statistics from Mental Health America highlight the need for mental health professionals in the United States, where 59.3 million adults have mental illness. Over half of this population did not receive treatment.

Online MSN-PMHNP programs aim to fill this mental health gap and develop nurses for advanced mental health practice. For nurses already holding a master's degree in nursing, online post-master's PMHNP options equip nurses with skills for the psychiatric mental health specialization.

Announcing the New Online PMHNP Post-Master's Certificate Program by Rockhurst University

Current nurses with MSN degrees looking to specialize further with a post-master's certificate can now apply for admission to Rockhurst University's exciting new program. Students can prepare to serve patients and families of all ages with expanded competencies in psychiatric mental health care to help meet the nation's current mental health needs.

Features of the Online Post-Master's Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Certificate program include completion in just 4 semesters (1.3 years, dependong on evaluation of MSN courses), 100% online coursework, full clinical placement services for required clinical hours, and delivery by Rockhurst University's Saint Luke's College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

The curriculum develops advanced practice nursing skills through immersion in advanced neuroscience principles, concepts of psychiatric evaluation and psychopharmacology. Through didactic material and hands-on clinical time, students gain confidence in utilization of standardized assessment tools, diagnostic criteria and psychopathology, advanced interventions for complex disorders, and effective communication and collaboration.

Rockhurst University eases the clinical preparation process for students by providing a placement coordinator who answers questions and verifies that clearance requirements are met by applicable deadlines. This close communication and support continues through graduation to ensure effective placements and vetted field experiences.

For current RNs looking to grow their career and expand their scope of practice with an MSN-PMHNP, Rockhurst University also offers an existing Online Master of Science in Nursing – Mental Health Nurse Practitioner degree program with full and part-time options.

The MSN program has affordable tuition with competitive rates, complimentary clinical placement services, consistent pass rates above the national average for certification exams, and can be completed in 2 to 2.7 years. In fact, in 2024, Rockhurst's graduate nursing students achieved a 100% APRN certification pass rate, a testament to the university's excellent preparation for nurses.

Rockhurst University's online psych-mental health NP programs prepare graduates to earn the highly respected PMHNP-BC credential by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), distinguishing nurse practitioners with national board certification in the specialty.

Learn more about Rockhurst University's Online Post-Master's PMHNP certificate program and the Online MSN-PMHNP program by visiting the website.

