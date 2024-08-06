Ten Years of Design Excellence: SlideModel Debuts their AI-Powered Presentation Tool

SlideModel AI - Create Presentations in minutes with Gen AI

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SlideModel.com , the industry-leading provider of professional PowerPoint templates, proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary year in the ever-changing presentation design market. This milestone comes with the unveiling of an AI Presentation Maker Artificial intelligence is shaping the landscape of many industries. From improving production processes to generating content for the mass media, the presentation design niche is not a stranger to the need to devise fast, insightful solutions to common-day problems. SlideModel AI integrates both LLM technology for content generation and a selection of design frameworks to craft presentation slide decks from scratch in minutes based on a topic or a document. Users can customize each stage of the process, obtaining an editable presentation file that can be further tweaked in either PowerPoint, Google Slides, or Keynote.“We are building a tool for presenters created by presenters,” said German Viera [Co-founder and Tech Lead at SlideModel]. “As we continuously iterate features, user insights will allow us to tailor this tool for new functionalities. We want users to have a conversational experience with their deck. In each slide, we give the user the possibility of exploring new visuals, generating Images and Icons from their prompt, allowing the use of external stock libraries, and reshuffling layouts”. It is an environment where the user combines their prompt creativity with generative assets and our pre-built layouts and themes.This software release aligns with SlideModel’s vision of enabling business professionals to create superior-quality presentation slides that maximize the chances of connecting with their audience. Seamlessly integrating some of our most-demanded slide deck designs into this versatile tool, users can speed up the presentation design process while also perceiving the benefits they’ve been used to for the past decade: a top-notch support service team to help using the templates and an extensive selection of products available at the SlideModel.com website.“We welcome this incredible milestone in our growth path with gratitude and excitement for what’s due to come up next. It’s a continuous learning experience from our users, and we’re always researching new methods to bring complex presentation tools in a friendlier format that can be customized in minutes.” Julian Magnone [Co-founder at SlideModel] said.Since the previous anniversary celebration, SlideModel has increased its extensive collection of presentation templates for a variety of industries and purposes. This is a commitment to satisfying customers’ needs, as extracted from multiple feedback sources. SlideModel’s design team crafted a broad selection of free download presentation templates entirely compatible with PowerPoint and Google Slides—an answer for presenters regardless of their budget and location but meticulously crafted with the same quality standards as premium solutions.As the company welcomes its 10th year, SlideModel's journey remains committed to its promise of relentless evolution, top-tier design quality, and tools that simplify and elevate the art of presentation creation.

