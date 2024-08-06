Sport, Arts and Culture on Minister Gayton McKenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe visit to National School of the Arts

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), Mr Gayton McKenzie along with Deputy Minister Peace Mabe and DSAC management visited the National School of the Arts (NSA), on Saturday, 03 August 2024.

The school falls under the Gauteng Department of Basic Education but offers specialised high school subjects in the arts. The NSA has made headlines in recent weeks for staring down bankruptcy. At the meeting, the Ministry was told that the school’s cash flow was now exhausted, and salaries might not be paid at the end of August.

In a very productive engagement, the Minister undertook to have the Ministry carry some of the school’s immediate liabilities while the Minister and the Department will engage with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to study the school’s business model and return it to independence and stability over coming months.

An agreement was reached between Minister Gayton McKenzie and the School Governing Body that the institution is a valuable national asset within the arts sector and an integral part of granting access to the arts for underprivileged students.

About a third of learners are exempted from school fees, including for living in the NSA hostel, but, worryingly, a quarter of parents have simply refused to pay their school fees despite allegedly being able to do so. This is a matter the Ministry will be examining carefully, along with the school and the DBE.

The Ministry plans to engage with the school’s creditors while turning around its financial fortunes. The National School of the Arts is a treasure that has produced such sterling alumni as Charlize Theron, the 2014 Idols winner Vincent Bones, Lorna Maseko and Zoe Modiga musicians Dan Patlansky, Karen Zoid, Bianca le Grange and many more.

For media enquiries:

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za │ Cell: 072 172 8925

Mr Cassiday Rangata-Jacobs, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: CassidayR@dsac.gov.za │ Cell: +27 (0) 61 300 2963