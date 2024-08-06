Disaster Recovery Centers Come to Caldwell, Christian, Knox and Trigg Counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Four Disaster Recovery Centers are opening this week in Caldwell, Christian, Knox and Trigg counties to assist Kentuckians who experienced loss from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides.

DRC in Caldwell County: (Opening Aug. 6) Caldwell County Emergency Operations Center, 102 Northfield Drive, Princeton, KY 42445. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday.

Mobile DRC in Christian County: (Opening Aug. 5) Hopkinsville Public Works Complex, 705 N. Main St., Hopkinsville, KY 42240. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday, Aug. 5-10.

Mobile DRC in Knox County: (Opening Aug. 5) Redline Fire Truck Sales, 14453 N U.S. 25 E, Corbin, KY 40701. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Saturday Aug. 5-10.

DRC in Trigg County: (Opening Aug. 6) Trigg County Emergency Operations Center, 39 Jefferson Street, Cadiz, KY 42211. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday

Four other Disaster Recovery Centers are currently open:

DRC in Greenup County: Flatwoods Senior Center, 2511 Reed Street, Flatwoods, KY 41139. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Saturday.

DRC in Hopkins County: 114 Madison Square Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday.

DRC in Muhlenberg County: Muhlenberg County Training Center, 61 Career Way, Central City, KY 42330. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday.

Mobile DRC in Warren County: Sugar Maple Square Shopping Center, 1347 KY 185, Bowling Green, KY 42101. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday Aug. 5-10.

Kentucky homeowners and renters in Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Clay, Greenup, Hopkins, Knox, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren and Whitley counties can apply for FEMA assistance at any of the Disaster Recovery Centers in Kentucky. FEMA representatives will help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs, such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses.

In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration and agencies from the Commonwealth will be available to assist survivors.

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance. Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app to apply. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4804. Follow FEMA on X, formerly called Twitter, at x.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.

For an accessible video about how to apply for FEMA assistance, please check this link.