FEMA Teams Visiting Local Neighborhoods to Assist Disaster Survivors

ST. PAUL - Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams from FEMA are now available to assist in communities affected by the summer storms and flooding. Teams will help residents navigate the federal assistance process. DSA teams have already started in Cottonwood and St. Louis counties and will move to the other impacted areas in the weeks ahead.

DSA personnel visit communities designated as federal disaster areas to help homeowners and renters apply with FEMA and quickly identify and address immediate and emerging needs. They also can provide application status updates and referrals to additional community resources.

DSA teams will never ask for or accept money and will always be wearing a FEMA identification badge with a photograph. A FEMA shirt, vest or jacket is not proof of identity. While helping someone apply, they will ask for personal information, including social security number, annual income and bank information. Residents are encouraged to ask for identification before providing any personal information. They can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to verify a FEMA visit is legitimate.

Homeowners and renters in Blue Earth, Cook, Cottonwood, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Itasca, Lake, Le Sueur, Mower, Nicollet, Nobles, St. Louis, Waseca, Jackson, Rice, Rock, Steele and Watonwan counties with uninsured or underinsured disaster-related loss from the June 16 – July 4 severe storms and flooding don’t have to wait for a DSA team to apply for assistance. To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Minnesota, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4797

