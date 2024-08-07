The Tie Dye T-Shirts of the 1992 Lithuania Olympic Basketball Team Transcend the Olympics to Become a Symbol of Freedom

Greg Speirs creator of the iconic Lithuania Tie Dye Olympic Basketball Uniform Shirts discuses the legendary uniforms he created and his sponsorship of the team and seen in "The Other Dream Team" Olympics Basketball documentary film.

Greg Speirs’ original 1992 Barcelona Lithuania Tie Dye® Jerseys wowed the world on the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics Bronze Medal Platform, changing Olympics' Sports Fashion Forever. 1992 Copyright & Trademark property of Greg Speirs. All rights reserved.

1992-2024 Tie Dye Slam Dunking Skullman brand from Barcelona Olympics Since 1992 © Copyright & Trademark® property of Greg Speirs. Lithuania Tie Dye® & Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® and all related indicia and symbols are Official Brands and Licenses of Greg Speirs.

In 2022 the Original 1992 Barcelona Lithuania Tie Dye® Skullman® Basketball Tees were showcased in the Center of the World in Times Square NYC Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Iconic Shirts & unveiling the 2022 30th Anniversary Editions.