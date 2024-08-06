Pandamensional: Revolutionizing Stock Market Trading with AI-Driven Analysis and Automation

Pandamensional simplifies stock market trading by offering user-friendly tools for strategy simulation, research, and technical analysis, making sophisticated trading accessible to all traders.

Atlanta, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigating the stock market can be challenging because it requires understanding financial markets and technical analysis. Moreover, many individuals encounter barriers to successful trading due to a lack of experience, resources, or time. Pandamensional, an advanced AI trading analytics platform, steps in to simplify and enhance the trading experience for investors of all levels.



The innovative company aims to erase the barriers novice and professional traders face. It leverages cutting-edge solutions to integrate AI into various trading processes, including stock discovery, analysis, strategy testing, trade execution, and automation. This approach is multifaceted, affecting the daily challenges faced by all traders. One such benefit is the elimination of traditional entry barriers making sophisticated trading strategies accessible without extensive programming skills.



In other words, Pandamensional’s tools provide reliable strategy simulation and analysis without requiring users to write code. The platform offers multiple services to inform investment decisions. These include stock prices, company financial data, economic indicators, and sentiment data generated by machine learning algorithms.

Ikechukwu Obi-Okoye, a systems and robotics engineering student passionate about software development and entrepreneurship, developed the platform after realizing the need for better resources to help traders like himself. Ikechukwu moved to the United States at 16 to pave his own path and find more opportunities. He then found himself trading, immersing himself in trading communities, and diligently studying financial market strategies.

The visionary experienced multiple challenges firsthand, from being overwhelmed by the demands of learning to code, understanding the markets, and effectively analyzing charts. Ikechukwu noticed that a typical retail trader joins online communities to seek help and guidance. Meanwhile, large companies employ quantitative analysts to develop refined trading strategies. He then made it his mission to bridge the gap and create a more accessible solution.

Pandamensional is the result of the forward-thinking man’s efforts. The then-student at the Georgia Institute of Technology found like-minded individuals who shared his commitment to aiding traders. Ikechukwu, Nathaniel Koehler (CDO), and Drake Oakhill (CFO) developed the platform, bringing their unique expertise in technical development, UX/UI, and finance. They have since dedicated their time to defining a winning strategy and bringing their minimum viable product (MVP) to the forefront.

Currently in the beta stage, Pandamensional is already working with two hedge funds and has attracted over 300 hundred users. The company is continuously refining its product, with several new features to launch in the near future. These upcoming features will further enhance the platform’s capabilities, making it an even more efficient tool for traders.

Ikechukwu and his team developed these features based on the challenges they faced. Traders usually must write and test their own algorithms. This process requires coding skills and extensive time for bug fixing and deployment. Even platforms that offer simplified interfaces still demand certain technical expertise. Pandamensional addresses this with its smart strategy tester. This system allows traders to describe their strategy, which the platform translates into a deployable algorithm. Pandamensional’s solution lowers the entry barrier for users wanting to run the algorithm in real time or backtest it. With this, algorithmic trading becomes more accessible to a broader audience.



The exhaustive nature of stock market research is another issue. Analysts and investors spend countless hours filtering through articles, reports, and data to identify promising stocks. Pandamensional introduces a chatbot-driven terminal that provides comprehensive, up-to-date information on virtually any stock. It consolidates mainstream news, analyst ratings, and other vital analytics into a single, easy-to-navigate interface to streamline the research process. Users can request summaries or detailed reports on specific companies. “It mimics the tasks usually assigned to human research analysts but with greater speed and efficiency,” Ikechukwu supplies.

Another feature that has recently been launched is Pandamensional’s smart charting platform. This AI-powered tool helps technical traders who often rely on charts and patterns to make decisions. It acts as an interactive assistant that can draw trend lines, identify patterns like head and shoulders, and add relevant indicators directly onto the charts. This reduces the complexity and emotional bias often brought by manual chart analysis. It also provides a reliable, real-time reference point for traders.

Pandamensional has earned several positive user reviews despite being in its beta stage. A chartered market technical of 20 years says, “I’ve helped develop many algorithms and trading strategies and consulted for and worked with many leading AI investment firms. After using Pandamensional, I was impressed. That doesn’t happen too often! This is a game changer.” A quant trader adds, “Pandamensional has disrupted the retail investing space by offering users the ability to better understand and develop technical strategies to generate superior returns while not requiring deep technical knowledge.”

Pandamensional is bound to redefine the stock market trading landscape with AI-based technical analysis solutions. CEO Ikechukwu shares his vision for the groundbreaking platform: “Our goal is to ensure that everyone, regardless of their skill level, has the tools and resources they need to navigate the market. We look forward to constantly improving our platform to break barriers to becoming a proficient trader.”







