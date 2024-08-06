GenMat Wins Satellite Mission Management Contract with Geometric Energy Corporation

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Generative Materials, LLC (GenMat™), a leading enabler of advanced space technologies, today announced significant milestones in the expansion of its satellite constellation.



In 2023, GenMat successfully launched its proprietary Hyperspectral Remote Sensing Imaging (“HRSI”) satellite, GENMAT-1, into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at an altitude of approximately 520km. This satellite, managed by GenMat’s Mission Control Software (GenMat MCS), focuses on researching and developing mineral exploration capabilities through building and utilizing the company’s proprietary physics-based artificial intelligence (AI) known as ZENO™.

GenMat has recently secured its first commercial customer agreement with Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) for managing the launch, deployment, operations, and implementation of two new satellites, Ostentus-1 and NOCLIP, into LEO. These additions to the GenMat-managed constellation will serve unique purposes, as Ostentus-1 will display digital art in space, while NOCLIP will stream video data of the Earth for virtual reality applications. The successful operations of these satellites is expected to generate additional recurring revenues for GenMat.

“At GenMat, we believe the space economy is critical for humanity’s sustained and bright future. We will support a diverse environment of satellite systems and spacecraft, technologies that are bottlenecked by materials science,” said Deep Prasad, founder and CEO of GenMat. “We thank GEC for entrusting us with the management of their LEO mission. After the Ostentus-1 and NOCLIP satellites join our constellation, GenMat will have three satellites representing the start of our growing space business.”

Samuel Reid, CEO of Geometric Energy Corporation, stated, “After Geometric-1 launched U.S. Government payloads in 2023, we are pleased to have GenMat proceed with launching Geometric-2 in 2025 with the future of Space-based Virtual Reality and Space Art secured.”

About Geometric Energy Corporation

Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) is a state-of-the-art technology company committed to facilitating positive social change of humanity by commercializing next-generation technologies within the sustainable energy, space, and computing industries. For more information, please visit https://geometricenergy.ca.

About Quantum Generative Materials

GenMat is committed to pushing technological boundaries and contributing to the advancement of materials science and its applications. The company looks forward to leveraging its expertise in mission control, remote sensing, and materials science to enable applications for the space economy. For more information, please visit www.genmat.xyz.

