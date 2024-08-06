Poems To Inspire: New Poetry Collection Of 21 Narrative Poems Encourages Lasting Joy In Readers’ Hearts and Minds

Newly Released From Palmetto Publishing: “21: A Collection of Poems”

Charleston, SC, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fans of genre fiction and poetry, those facing challenges, and general readers of imagery-driven books will delight in a new poetry collection seemingly written just for their tastes.

21: A Collection of Poems is author William David Henderson’s love letter to the world. He infuses the whimsy of magic, fantastical stories into narrative poems that speak to the deep, emotional levels of readers' minds.

William portrays his uncanny ability to distill complex emotional challenges into relatable narrative poems for a lyrical story that entertains and comforts. Each poem in his new collection encapsulates different themes — such as love, valor, honor, sacrifice, hope, and nature.

“The overall takeaway from this book is that while the characters face immense challenges, they may be overcome through courage, honor, and love,” explained William. “Furthermore, while we may suffer defeat along our path, it is important to live by faith and not by fear.”

21: A Collection of Poems is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms.

Instagram: Authorwilliam2002

Facebook: William David Henderson

About the Author:

William David Henderson has had a lifelong passion for poetry and storytelling. An avid fan of the classics such as Shakespeare and Tolkien, his sensibilities have also been informed by the genre fiction of his childhood: J. K. Rowling, Rick Riordan, R. L. Stine, and Stephen King. William graduated with an International Baccalaureate diploma in 2022. He spends his time writing, creating music, practicing mixed martial arts, and playing soccer. William makes his home in New York City.

Media Contact: William David Henderson, Authorwilliam2002@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, William David Henderson

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com