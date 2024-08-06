Ahold Delhaize USA Brands Team With Havas Media Network to Advance Media Efficiency, Capabilities

Grocery Retail Group Selects Agency to Scale Media Buying and Planning for Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop Brands

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA announced today that four of its brands, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, have selected Havas Media Network North America as their media agency of record as they continue to drive efficiency through scaled media. Creating relevance and precision leveraging real time data will be at the center of the engagement with Havas Media Network, which will support strategy, planning and activation across all traditional and digital channels for the in-scope brands.



“Reaching customers digitally is and will remain an integral part of advancing our brands’ omnichannel strategies,” said Keith Nicks, Chief Digital Officer for Ahold Delhaize USA. “As we continue to equip our brands to compete in their marketplaces, being efficient with media not only enables our brands to be where their customers are with relevant offers – but save to reinvest in more of what their customers want.”

As part of the digital execution, Havas Media Network will also implement dynamic creative optimization, which will enable the four ADUSA brands to create personalized ads based on real-time data.

“We’re equally excited to launch capabilities that enable personalization and a great experience for our brands’ customers,” added Caroline Masullo, Head of Digital Marketing, Ahold Delhaize USA. “We look forward to beginning campaigns with Havas Media Network later this year and evaluating ways to further scale the relationship over time.”

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our partnership with ADUSA and its brands,” said Greg James, CEO of Havas Media Network North America. “Employing our extensive expertise in retail, proactive leadership, and the power and efficiency of a data-led strategic approach, we’re excited to leverage our innovation to create solutions that help these four omnichannel brands achieve their goals.”

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands, which also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest grocery retail group in the nation, serving millions of omnichannel customers each week. For more information, visit www.adusa.com.

About Havas Media Network

Havas Media Network (HMN) is the media experience agency. Havas Media Network delivers this brand promise through the Mx System, where meaningful media helps build more meaningful brands. Havas Media Network is part of the Havas group, owned by Vivendi, one of the world's largest integrated content, media, and communications groups. Havas Media Network is home to more than 10,000 specialists across 150 countries worldwide, with 73 Villages. Global clients include Hyundai Kia, Puma, TripAdvisor, Michelin, Telefónica, Reckitt Benckiser, among many others. For more information, visit the website or follow Havas Media Network on Twitter @HavasMedia, LinkedIn @HavasMediaNetwork, Facebook @HavasMedia or Instagram @havas.

