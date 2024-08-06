Media Alert: Avaap Spotlights Digital Transformation Success Stories at Workday Rising 2024

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: During Workday Rising 2024, Avaap will showcase two Workday transformation success stories to help leaders in the higher education and non-profit sectors prepare for change and modernization in their organizations and institutions. These sessions will address the benefits, preparation, and considerations required when transforming systems with Workday. Each session will address critical questions such as: What are best practices to gain executive buy-in? What is the role of change management in a large-scale transformation? How does our organization optimize existing Workday SKUs to better support our mission and goals?

WHO: Avaap Vice President Annaleah Morrow will lead the higher education session on the Workday deployment lifecycle. She will be joined by Miami University Workday Change Management Lead, Sarah Persinger. The non-profit session will be led by Young Life’s Brian Spindor, Camping Services Coordinator, and will share how Workday supports this global nonprofit in executing their mission.

WHEN: September 17th and 18th

WHERE: Workday Rising will take place in-person at the Mandalay Bay Conference Center located at 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas, Nevada. Post-session discussions will be held at the Avaap booth (A25) in the expo center after the session concludes.

MORE ABOUT AVAAP SESSIONS AT WORKDAY RISING:

Miami University’s Journey to Workday, Presented by Avaap (SPTS2286)

September 17, 2024 | 12:15 PM PDT

Learn about Miami University’s digital transformation implementing Workday HR, Payroll, Financials, and Student. From gaining executive buy-in to the importance of change management, this session will cover the entire Workday deployment life cycle.

Speakers: Annaleah Morrow, Avaap and Sarah Persinger, Miami University



Learning Objectives:

Take away best practices for implementing Workday HR, Payroll, Financials, and Student

Learn the impact of getting executive buy-in and how to utilize change management to improve student, faculty, and staff outcomes

Gain insight into the full deployment cycle with Workday



How Young Life is Building Bridges with Workday, Presented by Avaap (SPTS2303)

September 18, 2024 | 4:00 PM PDT

Join Young Life to hear their journey as a global nonprofit implementing Workday. Learn how they are optimizing HR, finance, and more to empower their mission. Gain insights into best practices and lessons learned.

Speaker: Brian Spindor, Young Life



Learning Objectives:

Learn how optimization can impact and empower your mission and goals as an organization

Hear best practices from a Workday customer utilizing Workday HCM and Workday Financials

Gain insights from leaders in the non-profit sector on how to optimize your current systems



About Avaap

Avaap is a Workday Services partner dedicated to accelerating organizational transformation. Our deep application and industry expertise enables us to provide customized, full lifecycle services. We cover every aspect of your transformation journey from strategy and technology selection to successful project implementation, process optimization, employee training, and post-production support, including analytics and AI.

Our clients range from medium-sized businesses to large enterprises, including higher education, government, nonprofits, special districts, transit, and healthcare sectors. Avaap specializes in Workday Financials, Workday Human Capital Management, Workday Student, Workday Adaptive Planning, and Workday Extend. Discover how Avaap can drive your success, get in touch with a Workday expert today.

Amy Ferro

Amy.Ferro@avaap.com