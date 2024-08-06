Blackpoint Cyber Plants Roots in Downtown Denver with New Office Opening

Driven by a commitment to innovation and community growth, Blackpoint Cyber establishes a new presence in Denver, Colorado

DENVER, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackpoint Cyber, a leading provider of world-class cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces the grand opening of its new office at 1099 18th Street, Granite Tower Building, Suite 3050, Denver. This state-of-the-art facility is Blackpoint’s second office location, marking it a significant milestone in the company's expansion efforts.

The decision to establish a presence in Denver aligns with Blackpoint Cyber's mission to attract top tech talent and continue delivering cutting-edge technology and services. With over 200 employees and rapidly growing, the company is committed to contributing to Denver's vibrant ecosystem by fostering innovation and development within the cybersecurity sector.

"Denver's dynamic tech community and rich talent pool make it an ideal location for our expansion," said Jon Murchison, CEO of Blackpoint Cyber. "We look forward to tapping into the region's expertise and collaborating with local professionals to drive advancements in cybersecurity. Our new office will also enable us to better serve our clients and build stronger connections with channel partners.”

By investing in local talent and creating a hub for technological advancement, the company aims to enhance its service offerings and strengthen its presence in the industry. Blackpoint Cyber's move to Denver is set to bolster the city's reputation as a leader in advanced-technology solutions. The company is eager to engage with the local community, offering new job opportunities and contributing to the region’s economic growth. The new office in Denver is a testament to the company's ongoing mission to provide unparalleled protection, service, and support to businesses nationwide.

Blackpoint Cyber’s mission is to provide 24/7, proactive, nation-state-grade cybersecurity to organizations of all sizes around the world. Through a unique combination of advanced proprietary technology and human-powered active-SOC services, Blackpoint empowers IT professionals with the industry’s fastest Managed Detection, Response and Remediation (MDR) solution, eliminating cyber threats in real-time, mitigating any potential risks. Founded in 2014 by former Department of Defense security and intelligence experts, Blackpoint is deeply committed to the growth and success of the Managed IT and Security community and believes sophisticated cybersecurity is a necessity and should be accessible to all.

