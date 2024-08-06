Alexandra Palace Hotel Hosts Lavish Multimillion Dollar Wedding that Captivates France

Younan Wedding at Younan-Owned Castle Hotel

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a spectacle of opulence and grandeur, the Alexandra Palace Hotel in France was transformed into a majestic venue for the highly anticipated wedding of Daniel Younan and Elisya Incidis. This extraordinary celebration, spanning two weeks, marked a historic event for the Assyrian community and captivated attendees with its unparalleled luxury.

Daniel Younan, the son of renowned Assyrian billionaire Zaya Younan and Sherry Younan and current Product Developer for Younan Company Private Equity Firm and Elisya Incidis, a fellow Assyrian and Optometrist, exchanged vows in a ceremony that epitomized extravagance and elegance. The wedding, which began on July 20 and concluded on August 31st, showcased an array of meticulously curated events, each surpassing the next in its splendor, beginning at one of Zaya Younan’s many castles in France, Alexandra Palace Hotel, with events each day at various of Younan's properties, and concluding at Younan’s 5-Star Resort in Portugal, Malibu Foz.

The Alexandra Palace Hotel, known for its historic charm and breathtaking views, served as the perfect backdrop for this fairy-tale celebration. The venue was adorned with lavish floral arrangements, custom-designed chandeliers, and sumptuous fabrics that created an atmosphere of regal sophistication.

The festivities commenced with a memorable first day featuring an exclusive tour, wine tasting, and lunch at the Younan family’s prestigious vineyards in Saint-Émilion, Bordeaux. Guests experienced the beauty and sophistication of Château Zaya and Château la Croix Younan, enjoying a guided tour of the vineyards, a curated wine tasting of the estate’s finest selections, and a gourmet lunch that highlighted the region’s culinary excellence.

Highlights of the wedding festivities included:

A Grand Welcome Reception: Guests were greeted with an opulent welcome reception featuring a curated selection of gourmet cuisine and endless fresh oysters, hor oeuvres, and cocktails at Younan's Castle Hotel, Chateau le Prieure in Saumur, France. The evening set the tone for the week’s events with its elegant ambiance and exclusive guest list.

The celebrations continued with a dazzling Pre-Wedding White Party at the Alexandra Palace. This elegant soirée invited guests to dress in their finest white attire for an evening of luxury, including exquisite dining, live entertainment, and a chic, festive atmosphere. A Traditional Assyrian Ceremony: On the wedding day, the couple honored their heritage with a traditional Assyrian ceremony, blending cultural rituals with modern luxury at one of France’s most historic churches, Abbitale, located in Saint Maixent l’Ecole. In 1790, at the time of the Civil Constitution of the Clergy, it became the episcopal seat of the newly created diocese of Deux-Sèvres within the framework of the Constitutional Church, and took the title of cathedral. The ceremony was attended by dignitaries and luminaries from around the globe.

Throughout the celebration, every detail was meticulously planned and executed to reflect the grandeur and elegance befitting the Younan and Incidis families. The wedding not only celebrated the union of two beloved individuals but also highlighted the rich cultural heritage of the Assyrian community.

“We are thrilled to have hosted such a magnificent event that reflects the love and heritage of Daniel and Elisya,” says Zaya & Sherry Younan. “This wedding is a testament to their shared values and the importance of family and tradition.”

The wedding of Daniel Younan and Elisya Incidis will be remembered as one of the most spectacular events of the year, leaving an indelible mark on both the Alexandra Palace Hotel and the Assyrian community.

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than 5.8 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties and La Maison Younan.

Younan Properties, Inc. is a commercial real estate investment and management company, headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with offices within the top 10 markets of the U.S., with over two decades of experience successfully acquiring, repositioning, and managing Class “A” high rise and mid-level office buildings.

La Maison Younan owns and manages various companies including three Saint-Émilion Grand Cru vineyards, Chateau la Croix Younan, Chateau Zaya, and Chateau Ascumbas. More recently, the company has entered the Spirits sector with El Septimo Cognac, El Septimo Vodka, and El Septimo Wines. The private equity firm owns El Septimo Premium Cigars headquartered in Geneva with Cigar Lounges globally, 7 Global Distribution Tobacco Wholesale, and MPA Studio de Création headquartered in Paris, France. Finally, La Maison Younan owns luxury hotels and resorts in France and Portugal, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, and four French golf courses - Golf des Forges, Golf du Petit Chêne, Golf d’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard.

